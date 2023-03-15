The State of the Minnetonka: ‘One of the top cities in the metro’

State of City covered local businesses, affordable housing, crime, parks, and more
The annual Minnetonka State of the City event, which took place March 10, featured various members of city staff and Minnetonka schools, as well as residents in attendance. The focus of this year’s event was on local businesses, but it also included updates on other city affairs as well. The event began with a lunch provided by local businesses, after which City Manager Mike Funk introduced the guest speakers.
State of affairs
At the opening of the State of the City, Funk shared a few statistics on how Minnetonka has ranked the past year compared to other cities in various metrics. He stated that Minnetonka’s city services “continue to be some of the highest rated in the metro area,” and said Minnetonka has been among the top five highest-rated communities in the metro for the 23rd year in a row.
“This is quite actually phenomenal considering some of the polarization that we often see with government, both at the federal and state (level),” Funk said. “But here, we’re doing it right.”
He added, “I can say that as a city manager because I’m biased. We do a lot of things right. But we’re also looking to continually improve. And really what drives us here at the city, what drives our commitment to excellence, and why we are ranked as high as we are, and I thank our council for this, is the vision the city has.”
The vision
Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum was interviewed by KSTP news anchor Brandi Powell, who is a graduate of Minnetonka High School, as part of the day’s events. Throughout their conversation, Wiersum shared updates and thoughts about aspects of this Minnetonka vision, including the purchase of the Marsh, the new park coming to Ridgedale, affordable housing, crime, and the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Of the Marsh purchase, Wiersum commented that “it was a big challenge, and it was a big decision.” He shared that while the city was not the highest bidder for the purchasing of the building, they put together a “competitive” offer, and ultimately gained ownership of the Marsh, closing on the deal the last day of February.
“We made a pretty bold decision. We had some closed-door meetings to talk about, what should we offer and what should we do,” he said.
Wiersum said that currently the city is getting a few Marsh programs up and running, and hopefully will reopen officially in May.
As for the development of the Ridgedale Commons park near Ridgedale mall, Wiersum explained his thoughts on why the project is so important.
“A question I’ve received from a lot of people, ‘What is the city doing putting a park in the parking lot of Ridgedale, what’s going on there? And oh, by the way, that’s an expensive park’,” he joked, acknowledging the park’s roughly $8 million cost. “This statistic may surprise you, but Ridgedale has 1.2 million visitors to our city every month. It is an enormous economic engine.”
He continued, “There are a lot of malls in our region and our country that are going out of business. Where would our commercial hub be if Ridgedale went out of business? The city has a stake and an interest in making the Ridgedale area stronger and more vital.”
Wiersum noted that the Ridgedale area not only brings commercial vitality to Minnetonka, but provides a good deal of the city’s more dense housing space.
On the topic of housing, Wiersum commented on the great need for affordable housing, in Minnetonka and everywhere.
“If there’s one thing we need it’s more housing, and it’s more affordable housing,” he said. “I’m not going to look you in the eye and say it’s cheap to live here, because it’s not.
“What we’re trying to do is be aggressive about supporting both ownership affordable housing and rental affordable housing. We have more jobs than we have adults living in Minnetonka, so we need housing to enable people to live close to their jobs and be part of our community.”
Among Minnetonka’s efforts, Wiersum listed programs for down payment assistance, nonprofit support, and “rehab” funding in which residents can qualify for “low or no interest loans, so they can rehabilitate the houses that they own”.
Additionally, he said the city uses tax increment financing, known as TIF, and an affordable housing policy that requires apartments in Minnetonka to have a portion, “typically 10 percent”, of units that are affordable to people “at or below 60% of the area median income”.
One other area Wiersum elaborated on was public safety and crime.
“I’m pleased to say that crime in general in Minnetonka is down a little bit. We’re down about 4 percent year on year,” he said. “But that’s, you know, the journey. It’s not the destination. We’re not satisfied with that, but I’m pleased that crime is down.”
He shared that one type of crime that is not going down in Minnetonka is property crimes.
“I don’t know if you’ve ever been a victim of a property crime. I mean, it’s not a violent crime, nobody flashed a gun at you or your life wasn’t threatened. But it is so invasive. It is so personal,” Wiersum said, sharing the “traumatic and invasive experience” he had with his car being broken into.
In the future, Wiersum explained his belief that the next need is to have “places to put criminals”.
“We need facilities and places to put juvenile offenders, to get them in a position to turn their lives around,” he added, stating the need to “make them productive members of society” instead of a “cost to all of us as taxpayers.”
Another area where Wiersum acknowledged improvement for Minnetonka was in DEI efforts. He shared that while “Minnetonka is increasingly diverse”, noting a statistic of a 10 percent to 17 percent increase in Minnetonka’s bipoc population over 10 years (2010 to 2020), the city is “committed to working towards (diversity) and measuring that, and having that as a clear objective.”
“I strongly believe in that and want to pursue that,” Wiersum said, adding an invitation for residents to submit their thoughts and ideas on how the city can improve its current and future efforts.
To check this and other areas of progress in Minnetonka, Funk directed residents to the city’s strategic profile at www.minnetonkamn.gov.
Down to Business
As the theme of this year’s State of the City revolved around businesses, the event also featured guest speaker Kristen Denzer.
According to a press release, “Denzer describes herself as a serial entrepreneur. She has launched and sold two other companies and manages more than 100,000 square feet of commercial real estate space. The Small Business Administration named her Business Person of the Year in 2022.”
Denzer brought her perspective as a business owner to the State of the City, namely her experience as the creator of the Tierra Encantada childcare center.
According to a press release, “The Minnetonka [Tierra Encantada] is one of 15 currently open or in development across the country. It provides a unique blend of Spanish immersion, preschool education, and fresh-cooked organic meals.”
“I never actually planned to be an entrepreneur,” she shared with the audience. “What really kind of shifted things for me was in graduate school, I had the opportunity to do consulting. And that was really the first chance I had to experience what it was like to not work for someone else and be able to kind of pick my own schedule, which gave a lot of perspective to me.”
Denzer explained that the inspiration for her fifth business came from a personal need for childcare services, and her experience “not always [finding] a lot of great options”, with some centers having long wait lists, too much screen time, or meals that “aren’t the best”.
“So I decided to just go for it. I learned a lot along the way, made a ton of mistakes. I poured everything, literally, that I had for almost a year into it,” she said.
Denzer shared that among the many lessons she learned in this experience, one aspect of business ownership she didn’t consider previously was “location.”
“Picking the right city, picking the right neighborhood, looking, you know, for that community of families that has the values that align with what we’re about, [I didn’t know] how important all of those things were when picking a location.”
After sharing this and other lessons she’s learned as an entrepreneur in Minnetonka, the audience thanked Denzer for her insights with a round of applause.
To view the Minnetonka State of the City, visit www.youtube.com/@cityofminnetonka1310.
