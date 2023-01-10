The Minnetonka City Council approved the proposed purchase at the Jan. 9 meeting
On Jan. 3, the city of Minnetonka announced a tentative agreement with the Minnetonka YMCA of the North to purchase the beloved wellness center The Marsh.
According to a press release: “The fitness and wellness center, located at 15000 Minnetonka Blvd., closed at the end 2022 following the Y’s decision to sell the facility and adjacent land. The purchase is subject to approval by both the Minnetonka City Council and the board of directors of the YMCA of the North.”
A discussion took place at the Jan. 9 meeting of the Minnetonka City Council regarding the approval of this purchase, and the council subsequently voted. Approving the purchase required four votes, and all present council members voted their approval. Amending the Capital Improvement Program after this purchase required five votes, which was again approved by all council members. Ward 1 Council Member Brian Kirk was absent from this portion of the meeting.
The Minnetonka City Council previously met two times regarding the potential purchase of The Marsh, and the final proposed purchase agreement was made available to the public on Jan. 5, along with a community survey in which residents and Marsh members could provide their comments.
Christopher Warden, the owner of Merz Physical Therapy located inside The Marsh, shared his reaction to the news with the Sun Sailor. Having been in a position to potentially buy the Marsh as a way to save it, Warden was pleased that a way to preserve the wellness center was approaching.
“It’s great to have received a tentative offer from an entity that values The Marsh and what it’s offered to the community for more than 30 years. Marsh members and staff appear uplifted by the announcement which provides hope that the doors will open again in the near future,” he said.
“Merz Physical Therapy remains open and continues to operate inside The Marsh thanks to the YMCA of the North and their willingness to negotiate an extended lease to stay on site. It feels great to provide care at The Marsh, maintaining a pulse on the property as the future unfolds.”
Minnetonka City Manager Mike Funk commented on this development, saying, “This property sits at the heart of our community and is historically, culturally and environmentally significant. The availability of this land represents a rare and unique opportunity to ensure public access well into the future, whether the city becomes the long-term owner or a temporary steward of the Marsh.”
Mayor Brad Wiersum also added, “Based on the feedback we have received so far, it is clear this property is viewed as a public asset and a vital part of our city. As the council reviews this proposal, it is important that we continue to hear from the community about the role the city should play in its future.”
According to the press release: “The Marsh opened in 1985 when Ruth Stricker worked to pair fitness with mental and spiritual health. For nearly four decades, it has built a reputation for its wellness programs, meeting spaces and natural setting. Stricker’s family donated the center to the Y following her passing in 2020. The Y announced plans to sell the property this past fall.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.