City council receives updates on the city’s eco-friendly efforts
At the August 22 meeting of the Minnetonka City Council, the mayor and council members received an update on sustainability efforts and their effectiveness in the city by the Sustainability Commission.
The presentation was given by Sustainability Coordinator Drew Ingvalson, who has worked in city planning for 10 years, the last six of which he has worked in Minnetonka.
“It’s interesting working here, because [sustainability] is something that is already woven into the fabric of our entire city and all the different departments,” Ingvalson said.
He began with updates at city hall, saying that new electric vehicle parking spaces have been added, with one “level two” charger available and another “level three, fast charger” that will be up and running soon.
“There’s going to be two of those stations, four parking spots, at three different locations here at the city,” Ingvalson said, “Over at the community center, close to the fire station, and then also across the street close to the Willison Center.”
He added that signage will be added to city hall, designating composting only receptacles more clearly, as well as having city employees telework from home reducing their gasoline usage.
Ingvalson shared that this teleworking method has saved employees from driving 9,000 total miles each week. “That’s almost 350 gallons of gas,” he shared. “That’s 3,400 pounds of coal burned. It’s about 50 trees grown from a seedling to a 10-year-old tree.”
Ingvalson also noted that the city is making more of an effort to host eco-friendly events. An ‘Everything Electric’ event was held in July, as well as a solar energy event, aimed at teaching about and promoting electric vehicles and solar power respectively. He said the Sustainability Commission has also been attending the Minnetonka farmers markets, as well as the Summer Fest event, educating the public on sustainability.
“Something new that’s going to be coming your way shortly is our community recognition; We’re doing Sustainable Minnetonka awards,” Ingvalson said. These awards will be given to Minnetonka residents who exemplify sustainability in several areas: energy, landscape, water, and waste. An additional “young person” award will be given to Minnetonka youth who exemplify sustainability.
“The Commission is going to be looking at that in September, selecting winners, and then the council will be recognizing those winners later in the fall,” Ingvalson said.
He listed the many collaborations that the city of Minnetonka has in sustainability as well, naming the Excel Energy partnership, the Mayor’s Monarch pledge, Tree City USA and the Minnesota Green Corps.
Ingvalson also shared that the city is partnered with Hennepin county, participating in the Stop Food Waste Program. Meetings are also taking place with the county regarding transportation electrification, tree canopy preservation, and the Solid Waste Master Plan. The Master Plan, according to Hennepin County, “identifies strategies the county will pursue to reach the goals of recycling 75 percent of waste and sending zero waste to landfills by 2030.”
Ingvalson shared that residents can go to the Sustainable Minnetonka webpage to view upcoming events and current statistics in sustainability. They can also sign up for notifications for when a sustainability event is coming up by subscribing. This page, according to Ingvalson, along with mailings, currently reaches around 10,000 residents. The Sustainability Commission and updates on their efforts and events can also be found on social media, namely Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Ingvalson shared that, not only do these sustainability measures shape the city of Minnetonka, but they are also changing the way developers from outside the city approach project proposals in Minnetonka.
Community Development Director Julie Wischnack agreed with this, saying “making sure [sustainability] is talked about in a public setting” has had an impact on this. She added that developers often come in with a list of sustainable attributes of their projects, something “they didn’t do before”.
Going forward, the Sustainability Commission has a number of plans implemented or being formulated. Ingvalson shared that the Natural Resources Master Plan was finished last year, and that it “describes how [the Natural Resources Division] should manage natural resources in a sustainable way”. A Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, as well as a Community Forest/Management plan, are coming up in 2023, with more details to be presented shortly.
More information on the work of the Sustainability Commission can be found at www.minnetonkamn.gov/sustainability-commission.
