Director of Health Services Annie Lumbar Bendson presented on the district efforts
Following the recent collection of the results of a student survey about mental health and wellbeing, the Minnetonka School Board was given a report June 2 on the state of student wellbeing and the various programs in place to promote it.
The survey was conducted by board certified child and adult psychiatrist Dr. William Dikel.
“As you know, one of the focus areas has been to continue the work that was outlined originally in the Dr. Dikel report in 2020. And as an element of that, our director of health services Annie Lumbar Bendson has been working to both continue the work to provide ongoing education and outreach, as well as continuing to work on how we partner with our community as we work to meet the needs of our students,” said Assistant Superintendent Amy LaDue.
Bendson shared that the results of this year’s student wellbeing survey, conducted by Dikel, are in. This survey is conducted in Minnesota every three years, in grades five, eight, nine, and 11. Bendson said that, while the results still need to be interpreted and disseminated to the public, the “Information from this survey will be used to identify trends and patterns in what students are identifying as a need. One of the other valuable pieces will be comparing it to the survey done in 2019 to see the trends for us as a district and how that’s changed over the last three years.”
In addition to this update, Bendson informed the board about the progress of other efforts by the school district to prioritize student wellbeing. She said that work continues on a Care and Treatment Manual to normalize and standardize care for students and ensure their home and school connections remain strong and intact.
“As a general trend, we are seeing more students needing this kind of support, and the shift has now gone down to some younger ages too,” Bendson said. “So, this is really in line with research that is showing that students are struggling.”
According to Bendson, the goal is to continue to the program and conduct training over the summer to ensure students can access the care they need.
Bendson continued the outreach and support update, noting the success of the DIALL app. This app, created by Minnetonka grad Jonah Solita, provides 24/7 support to students, as well as videos and content about various wellbeing topics. “That was one of the things we were hearing from students, that they look to each other and the internet for sources of information,” she said. “So we want to ensure that if they’re accessing that information, they have valid and reliable information.”
Benson also said that with Children’s Mental Health Awareness week having just passed in May, principals were provided with tips and resources for promoting mental wellbeing through parent newsletters, weekly updates, morning announcements and school-based activities. They were also offered articles on reducing the stigma around mental health, tools for promoting good mental health and acknowledging and evaluating one’s mental wellbeing.
Additionally, Bendson addressed the district’s work on educating parents about this topic. A webinar with Dr. Darryl Goetz was hosted on April 28, with almost 200 families registered. This webinar consisted of information on wellbeing, mental health, and identifying distress in children. The information was split up by age range and given to groups of families with elementary, middle and high school children. This was followed by a chance for small group discussion led by a licensed professional, divided by these same age clusters.
While acknowledging the work of the staff in the district, Bendson also recognized the efforts students are making to promote their own wellbeing. She highlighted the value of the Student Teaching and Learning Advisory Group and the Minnetonka High School Student Wellness Group
“As adults, we can often suspect, guess, conjecture about what students are really needing, but bringing that voice from a diverse group of students really helps to drive what they’re identifying as concerns,” Bendson said. “It gives us the opportunity to identify and work towards closing those gaps in their concerns.”
Bendson will continue to collaborate with these groups on a monthly basis.
