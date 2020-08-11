As the Minnetonka community continues to evolve, three women are laying the groundwork for innovation and collaboration among the leadership and institutions to build a more connected and thriving community for all.
Three Minnetonka residents are leading the conversation and engagement effort. They are Jen Bouchard, Hopkins School Board chair; Kissy Coakley, Minnetonka City Council member for Ward 4; and Elena Imaretska, co-founder of Minnetonka Collective. The grassroots group seeks to increase a sense of community and create ways for folks who live, work and play in Minnetonka to connect and know each other in meaningful ways.
Their objective is about “building a more connected and thriving community and using the principles and practices of innovation to build more trust, build more connection and then to really help our institutions develop better policies and better solutions,” Imaretska explained.
Finding ways to provide more community engagement was part of Coakley’s city council campaign as she desires to bring more diverse voices “to the table,” she said.
The conversation began in March between Bouchard and Coakley as the pandemic necessitated new ways of thinking about structures in the community.
“The pandemic has both caused challenges for community members and also really laid bare these structural inequities that have existed in our community for a very long time,” Bouchard said.
“In addition to presenting a challenge, it also presents an opportunity because we’re starting to see problems really clearly,” she said, giving the example of housing inequities and how a lot of people in the community are struggling to pay rent.
While this has been exacerbated by the pandemic, including job losses and financial hardship, Bouchard pointed out “these structural components that cause housing inequity and cause really high rent in our community have existed long before COVID.”
As a School Board member, Bouchard said she is particularly passionate about housing inequities because of the effects on students in the Hopkins School District.
The global uprising of racial injustice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May added another layer to this work.
“It seems like everybody’s ready to start having conversations that they typically would not have,” Coakley said.
The first step was sending out a community survey to determine “where community members were at as they were navigating this complex time and get a feel for their priorities and ways they envisioned our local government structures – cities, school systems, nonprofits and businesses – working together to support each other and to support all residents,” Bouchard said.
They began within their own networks for disseminating the survey, which garnered 136 responses and more than 60 conversations with community members.
They identified two questions that “yielded really rich responses.” The questions were: “What are your most urgent concerns or priorities right now?” and “What are your ideas and priorities for making Minnetonka a place where every community member can thrive?”
The responses revealed people’s concerns about the economic impacts, but also the mental and physical impacts, of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There was also interest in how residents and community members can get more involved in local government, as well as interests in “anti-racism work in our cities and schools,” Bouchard said.
From the survey and interviews, the group came up with discussion points for three engagement sessions that are open to the community and starting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The idea was to “focus on some of the things that we think are at the intersection of the city and the school districts, because this whole effort really is about the human experience in our community and how real people are affected by the institutions,” Imaretska said.
The third engagement session on Friday, Aug. 21, is geared toward high school students in the Minnetonka, Hopkins and Wayzata districts in which they will consider the question “How might we amplify the voices of youth in decision-making in our community institutions?”
This was a point of view that was lacking, the group determined through the surveys and discussion.
“At the same time, young people have a completely different way of looking at the world and even in their power of thinking. We believe in the amazing innovation they can bring,” Imaretska said. “We really want to honor the voices and ideas of our young people in our community.”
After the three engagement sessions, the group will present their findings to the governing bodies and look at opportunities for innovation and collaboration by leveraging the skill sets within the community.
“And so our goal is to create a forum where the leaders of these institutions can start talking to each other and collaborating and also having more in-depth engagements with the communities they serve so that we can actually create a better experience for everybody,” Imaretska added.
Engagement sessions
The 90-minute engagement sessions will be hosted by Minnetonka Collective. The first two sessions are open to anyone interested in discussing that particular topic and the third session is geared toward high school students. Anyone interested can email Minnetonkacollective@gmail.com. The deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 16.
• Noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, “How might we support our community members’ physical and mental health as we collectively navigate this time of COVID-19 and global uprisings for racial justice?”
RSVP link: https://forms.gle/pm5p1PW8BdJMjQrh7
• 5:30-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, “How might we create an equitable forum for regular engagement between decision-makers and community members that is inclusive and accessible?”
RSVP link: https://forms.gle/UiQCUkkmAb9ighET6
• 1-2:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, “How might we amplify the voices of youth in decision making in our community institutions? (Minnetonka Collective is working directly with schools to identify youth to be part of these sessions.
Students who would like to participate are asked to email jennifer.bouchard@hopkinsschools.org.
