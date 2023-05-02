1

The garlic mustard plant flowers between May and June during the biennial plant’s second year.

Residents can get involved with volunteering and attending workshop about garlic mustard

Another spring has sprung, and for the Minnetonka Natural Resources Division, that means another season of invasive species control. The rebirth of much of Minnesota’s plant life presents an opportune time to cut down invasive species before they multiply, and the city is hosting a workshop and volunteer series surrounding one plant in particular: garlic mustard.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 
Load comments