Residents can get involved with volunteering and attending workshop about garlic mustard
Another spring has sprung, and for the Minnetonka Natural Resources Division, that means another season of invasive species control. The rebirth of much of Minnesota’s plant life presents an opportune time to cut down invasive species before they multiply, and the city is hosting a workshop and volunteer series surrounding one plant in particular: garlic mustard.
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, garlic mustard is “an early season biennial herb that germinates from seed, forms a rosette in the first year, bolts into a mature flowering stem the second year, (and) sets seed.”
Janet VanSloun, a restoration specialist who has worked for the city of Minnetonka for 17 years, explained why this life cycle makes spring the best time to cut down on garlic mustard.
“The second year of a biennial life cycle, (the plant) sends up a flowering stock, called bolting,” VanSloun said. “It bolts open and it produces a flower, and then after it’s done flowering it starts to produce these seed pods. And by the fourth of July, the seed pods are splitting open.”
Rooting out the plant is a timed affair, VanSloun said.
“When the ground is cold and moist, and the plant has not yet bolted up and produced a flower, it’s more tightly bound to the soil. Once it bolts and sends up the flowering stock and starts to flower, it’s easier to pull, probably because the roots shrunk just a little bit taking energy and pushing it up and outward,” VanSloun said. “And so I intentionally have the garlic mustard workshop the first week of May so that people can go out when it’s flowering. It’ll flower for a couple of weeks.”
VanSloun explained that if people wait too long to get out and pull the plant, “they’ve got extra work to do.”
“Later on in June, once it starts to produce seed pods, all those seed pods have to be cut off and bagged with the whole plant early on,” she said. “That’s why there’s some invasive species that are so good at getting around.”
VanSloun explained exactly why it’s so detrimental if these invasive species do end up “getting around.”
“The invasive species of plants that come from a different continent did not evolve with our wildlife and our insects and our predators in the food web. There’s a whole host of organisms, from the soil all the way to the treetops, that all co-evolved together the last 10,000 years after the glaciers retreated, so they’ve had all this time to co-evolve together with checks and balances,” she said. “(Invasive species) take off because nothing is eating (them), no insects, no deer, no rabbits, no rodents, nothing.”
“All of a sudden they have a distinct advantage over the native plants because they can proliferate like crazy and on the other hand, the native plants are declining,” VanSloun said. “And the fewer there are, the more they’re eaten, and the more they disappear. So (it’s) a very dramatic imbalance.”
This imbalance is so prevalent in fact, that VanSloun said we can’t ever “go back to a pre-settlement type habitat.”
In response to this ecological crisis, VanSloun will be hosting a workshop showing residents how to identify, deal with, and volunteer to continue helping with invasive species control, starting with garlic mustard.
“My role is habitat restoration, which means getting rid of invasive species and trying to restore native plants, native habitat,” she said. “I will go through all the details in the workshop, the entire life cycle, and different methods to control it.”
According to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, garlic mustard can be identified by looking for a plant with “coarsely toothed leaves alternat(ing) along erect stems.” It has upper, triangular leaves; lower leaves are heart-shaped. The plant also features “flower clusters (that) appear at the tops of stems” with “small, white, and 4-petaled” flowers that bloom in May and June. Most uniquely, the plant “emits a strong garlic odor when plant parts are crushed.”
VanSloun shared that this plant, originating from Europe and Northern Africa, features this garlic smell because it is actually an “extremely nutritious” herb that can be eaten, provided it has not been sprayed with chemicals, and is “as nutritious as spinach, or more.”
To learn more about this plant and it’s role in the damage of invasive species, how to remove it on your property, or to get involved in the city of Minnetonka’s efforts to control it, VanSloun’s workshop will be held at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard, Minnetonka, and will be offered all day, from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. While registration is typically required, VanSloun said people are welcome to walk in as well.
Residents can also sign up for more info or get involved at minnetonkamn.gov, on the Minnetonka Natural Resources Division page.
