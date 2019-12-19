a119NWCoffeeCart1.JPG

Minnetonka High School student Chloe, with help from special education paraprofessional Leanza Deopere, adds honey to an order of tea Dec. 11 as part of the school’s Coffee Cart Project. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Coffee Cart Project began earlier this school year

Students are slowly starting to fill the halls of Minnetonka High School. It’s early and some classrooms are still dark and waiting to be unlocked. But in room 1422, there’s a buzz of activity as several students load a cart with hot caffeinated beverages, each topped with a bright Post-it indicating where and to whom it will be delivered.

The students making and delivering the morning drinks are part of the new Coffee Cart Project, which is a business run by students with developmental and cognitive disabilities. The students, assisted by special education teachers and support staff members, meet every Wednesday to sell $1 cups of coffee, tea and hot chocolate while gaining work experience by running the small shop.

“These ones all go to teachers,” said special education teacher Katie Gustafson while standing next to a cart half-filled with beverages. “And then students stop in and buy coffee inside the classroom.”

As soon as the cart, which was crafted by the students with help from teachers in the technology education department, is fully loaded, it’s time for students Aidan and Ilyas to deliver the beverages to various classrooms and offices. Once the students had navigated their way through the hallways and tracked down their customer, they flashed a smile and gave a quick “thank you” as they completed each business transaction.

Minnetonka High School students Ilyas, left, and Aidan make their way through the halls of their school to deliver hot beverages to customers of the Coffee Cart Project. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

After they had emptied their cart, the students headed back to room 1422, where their business partners Chloe and Riley were stationed behind a table taking orders one at a time from customers. Chloe asks what each student or teacher would like, following up with whether they’d like some cream and sugar in their coffee or honey in their tea. Riley then takes their dollars, thanking the customers and telling them to have a nice day.

A portion of the proceeds of the Coffee Cart Project is used to support the business, and the rest is donated to the Special Olympics’ Spread the Word to End the Word campaign.

Gustafson said the project lets the students in the school’s special education program develop useful skills through running the business. She said it also lets them meet teachers and other students they may not otherwise interact with on a regular basis.

Minnetonka High School students Chloe, left, and Riley prepare a hot cup of coffee for a customer Dec. 11 at their school. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

“A lot of times these kids are kind of kept in their own little classroom and in our own little community, but we want them to be just as much as part of the Minnetonka community as the rest of the students,” Gustafson said. “And what they’re doing is going to help them for the rest of their lives – to get jobs, be successful, live independently and work independently.”

Taylor Moon, another special education teacher who helped establish the project earlier this school year, said the weekly Coffee Cart shop is a great way for the students to learn job-based skills while being in a controlled environment. He said the work also teaches students important lessons in responsibility.

“We need students to be on time and they need to follow directions and be respectful,” the teacher said.

Moon said he plans to add more elements to the project as students improve their skills in their assigned roles.

“We just added hot chocolate to the menu,” Moon said. “We’re starting to add more things in as the kids get better.”

From across the room, Chloe, noticing there’s not a customer in line at the moment, asks her teacher if he’d like another coffee.

“I have two coffees already,” Moon answers back with a smile.

Chloe adds half-and-half creamer to a cup of tea for a fellow Minnetonka High School student. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
Special education teacher Minna Gallagher thanks Aidan for delivering her morning coffee. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

 

