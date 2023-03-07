1

Snuffy's locations will be hosting anniversary celebrations and deals throughout the year. 

The Minnesota business has restaurants in Minnetonka, Edina, and Bloomington

Minnetonka residents, and those who have spent time in the west-metro area, are likely familiar with Snuffy’s Malt Shop. With locations in Minnetonka, Edina, and Bloomington, and stands at the Xcel Energy Center and CHS Field, many proprieters will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Minnesota business this year.

1

Micheal Mueller. 

