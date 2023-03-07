The Minnesota business has restaurants in Minnetonka, Edina, and Bloomington
Minnetonka residents, and those who have spent time in the west-metro area, are likely familiar with Snuffy’s Malt Shop. With locations in Minnetonka, Edina, and Bloomington, and stands at the Xcel Energy Center and CHS Field, many proprieters will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Minnesota business this year.
According to a press release, “To celebrate the monumental occasion, Snuffy’s will offer 40th year promotional merchandise, customer discounts, and prize giveaways throughout the year.”
Snuffy’s co-owner Bryan Bach shared that one of the discounts scattered throughout the year will include “retro pricing”.
“Our plan was to kind of do a year-long 40th anniversary [celebration], with some monthly specials,” he said.
A long history
Bach explained the history of Snuffy’s Malt Shop, saying that his grandfather owned the original location of the version of Snuffy’s you see today. However, his grandfather, Micheal Mueller, acquired the restaurant’s name from a previous drive-in owner.
“[The origin] depends on who you talk to. Being in Minnetonka, this is a deeply rooted issue,” Bach joked. “The owner of that [original location] closed the store. My grandpa, [who] had done several other things [in his career], bought the name from him, Snuffy’s. That’s kind of the origin of where Minnetonka Snuffy’s came from.”
A press release further explained, “Mueller acquired the name from Snuffy’s Drive-In in Minnetonka after its doors shut in the 1970s. He started his own chain in September of 1983 in Highland on the corner of St. Clair and Cleveland Ave [in St. Paul]. It then expanded into Roseville, Minnetonka, Edina, and Bloomington.”
The press release also stated that the Roseville and Highland stores have since closed, with the former being sold and the latter closing in 2019. Despite these closures, however, the business opened stands CHS Field and Xcel Energy Center in 2015.
40 years later
While Mueller unfortunately passed away in 2016, his restaurant is kept alive to this day by his widow, Shirley Mueller, who now runs the restaurants with the help of her grandson, Bach, and his wife Dana.
Bach shared that after his grandfather’s passing, he and his wife bought Michael Mueller’s shares of the company. Despite his investment now, however, owning the family business was not always the dream for Bach.
“I graduated college and had no intention of working at the restaurant. I didn’t growing up, really,” he said. “I had started my own company washing windows, and one day my grandma called and said, ‘I need you to come on board, I need somebody I can trust to help me run this’.
“So I [ended up] managing the Minnetonka store. Just managing, not really involved with the overall operation. And they started asking me to do things [like] website design, online presence, and stuff that I just wasn’t comfortable doing and running the restaurant. And so that’s actually where Dana came on board. Her role grew into that marketing side, and I stayed more on operations.”
Bach shared that despite his initial hesitation to join in Snuffy’s ownership, the experience has been a rewarding one.
“Our employees are all young staff, a lot of times it’s their first job, so there’s a lot of coaching and mentoring going on. That means a lot,” he said. “There’s basic, fundamental building blocks that we’re providing to employees, and what’s made me stick around is just the gratitude you feel.”
He added that the job is simply fun at times too, saying, “Essentially I’m just a big kid. I work in an ice cream shop.”
Bach’s grandmother, Shirley Mueller, was quoted in the press release sharing similar sentiments about gratitude.
“We wouldn’t have made it 40 years without our loyal customer following and our dedicated staff,” she said. “That’s why we want to celebrate our 40th anniversary with them. We continue to see the same customers that have been coming here for years and years. And the best part is, we watch kids grow up and then we see their kids grow up. It’s the best feeling.”
Bach added, “We’re very proud that we’ve essentially had three generations [of ownership] now.”
The release also stated that the owners are supported by an “excellent, long-term staff at each location,” naming Vincent Trojan, Brent Sladek, and Dave Sliter, who was “Mueller’s longtime right hand man at the original Highland store.”
Of the first two listed, Bach said, “They were just 15-, 16-year-old kids when they started as dish washers and malt makers, and now they’ve been essentially running stores by themselves for the last ten years. And that’s the building blocks we need to expand.”
The next 40
Bach shared his personal hopes and goals for the future of Snuffy’s, saying, “Expansion is always the goal. But I don’t think I ever want it to be too big, where we’re not fully hands-on with everything that’s happening in each store.”
For the time being, it seems Snuffy’s will be moving forward in celebration of where it is today, and taking that energy and momentum into the future.
To support and keep Snuffy’s around for years to come, the press release invited readers to “Sign up for [Snuffy’s] e-newsletter at www.snuffsmaltshops.com to learn more about 40th anniversary events and giveaways, or follow @snuffysmaltshop on Instagram and Facebook.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.