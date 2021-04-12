While there are many reasons pets end up in shelters, two Twin Cities organizations have joined forces to spread their resources further in an attempt to curb pet surrenders.
Both founded in 2009, Secondhand Hounds, an animal rescue and pet adoption center, and People & Pets Together, the first pet food shelf in the Twin Cities, have merged.
Minneapolis-based People & Pets Together was founded by Kim Carrier to keep pets with their owners through economic hardships by providing emergency resources such as pet food and supplies.
Carrier’s mission came from the love and gratitude for her pets. She even credits them for helping her recover from a serious illness that had her on the brink of homelessness.
“If I felt that way, maybe a lot of others do too,” Carrier said, of the love for her pets and the motivation to start the nonprofit to help others facing similar circumstances.
When she began feeling better and working again, she called local food shelves to see if there was a need for pet food.
“Overwhelmingly, they did,” she said.
Carrier began collecting pet food and donating it to food shelves across Minneapolis.
“At that time, we were the only organization in the U.S. distributing pet food through people food shelves,” she said.
Her work didn’t stop there.
“I noticed the elephant in the room” was that these pet owners also struggled with the costs of veterinary care, she said. So, she began offering free or reduced-cost vaccination clinics.
“I just really tried to become a resource for anyone who was having trouble keeping their pet,” she said.
As the need has grown, so have the number of lives she’s touched.
Carrier was recently contacted by a woman, who thanked her for helping her care for her pet a decade ago.
“It goes to show even little things have a big impact when there is love,” Carrier said, which is her hope with merging with the Minnetonka pet rescue.
Now, through Secondhand Hounds, Carrier is expanding her efforts, helping even more pets and pet owners.
“Secondhand Hounds has such a huge network, we’ll be able to expand our outreach and ability to provide,” Carrier said. “I’m hoping to work with Rachel for a long time on this project.”
Secondhand Hounds founder Rachel Mairose has supported Pets & People Together over the years and joined the board of directors in 2019.
“It was obvious to me it was a natural fit,” said Mairose, who started the pet rescue in her basement. She and her husband were also expecting their first child at the time, while he also was attending medical school.
“I thought it was a very smart idea to start a rescue,” said the Edina native. “I was 24 and just leapt without thinking about it ... luckily, it worked.”
In general, rescue organizations help pets find new homes for a number of reasons, whether it be economic troubles, domestic abuse or mental health situations. Furthermore, spay and neuter efforts can be a financial burden, causing accidental litters, further filling up rescues.
People who love their animals shouldn’t have to choose between feeding themselves or their pets, Mairose said.
“That’s where People & Pets Together has been revolutionary,” she said. “If we provide people with resources to keep them from surrendering their pets, we are able to concentrate our efforts on those animals that are truly in need of a good home.” This includes working to save animals that end up in high-kill shelters.
By coming into the Secondhand Hounds family, People & Pets Together will be able to tap into more resources.
“That’s where I see rescue going in general – dealing with the root of the problem,” Mairose said.
With the merger, Mairose is also looking to open a second pet rescue location in Minneapolis to expand People & Pets Together while offering pet adoption events and training.
She is also excited to open their new veterinary center at the Minnetonka location.
After spending $1.4 million annually on outside veterinary services, Secondhand Hounds decided to bring services in-house and added four veterinarians to the staff.
“We’re really excited to open at the end of the month to the public and our adopters,” she said.
For more information on pet adoption, foster, pet needs or volunteering, visit.secondhandhounds.org, call 952-322-7643 or email jenny@secondhandhounds.org. Email is the preferred contact method.
