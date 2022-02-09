Caucuses took place Feb. 1 across the state, including Senate District 44, which consists of southern Plymouth, northern Minnetonka, and Woodland as the state prepares to vote for governor in the November election.
The Republican caucus met in person at Wayzata Central Middle School in Plymouth, while the DFL caucus was contactless in that voters were asked to fill out a resolution form, and either email, mail or drop off between 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Feb. 1 at Hopkins High School in Minnetonka.
According to Dave Kyllo, chair of the Senate District 44 Republican Party Executive Committee, it was an “excellent caucus” with attendance up significantly over both the 2020 and 2018 levels.
“Attendees were very engaged, concerned about issues, and enthusiastic about how we can all work together to have a safer, healthier, more conscientious, and more prosperous citizenry, local community, state, and nation,” he said. “I was personally very pleased with and proud of all of the attendees; and I know we’re very excited to continue to showcase how our Republican ideas and principles really do resonate with and are embraced by so many people individually, and across and within our communities, state, and nation,” Kyllo said.
A wide variety of issues were raised and discussed, including, but not limited to COVID-19 (vaccination, therapeutic, medical privacy, and freedom issues); Russia-Ukraine tensions; crime rates and public safety; human trafficking and pornography; voting rights and election security; government budgets and debts (particularly at the federal level); and relationships between nonprofit organizations and government actors.
“Our ‘straw poll’ for the governor’s race was also well-received, and I believe the general feeling of all the caucus attendees was that we have a truly exemplary group of people campaigning to be the next Minnesota governor ... all of whom are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, and passionate about the quality of life and standard of living of all Minnesotans and the communities, state, and nation in which we live,” Kyllo shared.
Chris Romansky, chair of the DFL Senate said there was a “solid turnout” in the contactless caucus with 300 people participating by sending in forms which were on par with turnouts from 2010 (301 people) and 2014 (318 people) which were comparable, non-presidential years. He noted 2018 was higher because it was an open governor’s race and a preferential ballot was driving turnout.
“Contactless went about as well as expected,” he said. “We fairly successfully pivoted from in-person in a two-week period and got the word out. ... We had only around 20 people use the drop-off site, so we were able to get similar turnout while preventing a large group meeting near the peak of omicron. Early assessment, it seems like a strong success.
“Many people were interested in the Hennepin County Attorney race and the four candidates did a solid job of driving delegates to the caucus.”
They are Mary Moriarty, Saraswati Singh, Simon Trautmann and Ryan Winkler.
“Some common themes from resolutions to the DFL platform coming in were climate-related (electric vehicles, green energy, etc.), legalizing marijuana, pulling money out of politics and universal single-payer healthcare/improving MinnesotaCare,” he said.
