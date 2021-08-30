Minnetonka will have to contribute an additional $1.3 million above the $7.18 million already approved for the proposed Ridgedale Commons Park project scheduled to begin this fall.
With project plans approved last January at an estimated cost of $6 million, the project is now estimated to cost $8.5 million. The higher bids are attributed to material costs, product lead time and ambitious design, according to Kelly O’Dea, recreation director.
The project was born out of a study of the Ridgedale area in 2012 that identified the need for a new park and community gathering space. The city acquired land for the new park in an underused portion of the mall parking area.
The new 2-acre community park will include a plaza and grassy lawn for events and ice skating, as well as a garden room with pollinator-focused plants, an interactive fountain, a wooded lounge area, a park building with restrooms, warming house and rentable space.
Improvements to the adjacent Crane Lake Preserve is also included such as a picnic shelter; improved views of the lake; signage; benches; bike racks; trails; improved connectivity to Ridgedale Center and regional trails; removal of invasive species; landscaping improvements; stormwater gardens; and underground stormwater management.
The first bids came in “significantly over budget,” which led the city to hire a construction manager for the project.
After revised plans and specifications were made, such as some material changes and alternates, the project was rebid and once again came in over budget.
O’Dea recommended council accept the current bids and amend the capital improvement plan for 2021-25, noting that the bidding environment is not predicted to improve.
The reasons noted were: new residents/developments in the area have already invested in this project through park dedication fees, it’s a longterm community investment that implements the city’s Ridgedale Vision and Placemaking objectives, and any further reduction of the project would significantly change the project parameters and alter the original design of the park.
He noted that the additional dollars will be funded through the Park & Trail Improvement Fund, utilizing park dedication fees, including $930,000 expected from the United Properties apartment project off Carlson Parkway.
Mayor Brad Wiersum said he sees this as a worthy project to use park dedication funds and it’s in an area that is currently lacking in parks.
While the project is over budget, Wiersum said the good news is that two thirds of that amount will be paid by new park dedication fees, with the city funding the remaining $382,400.
“It’s an area that will really benefit from it and it will make our city, and an important part of our city, more attractive to existing residents and to new residents,” he said.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack shared the same views saying it is a “worthy investment for the area ... despite the fact that we have to dig a little deeper to make it happen.”
Councilmember Brian Kirk suggested putting the Crane Lake shelter on hold in anticipation of utilizing park dedication funding to address issues at other parks across the city.
Voting against it was Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi stating he didn’t support the added amount because he sees this as using tax dollars for something that is more of a want rather than a need.
Construction is planned to begin this fall with substantial completion by the end of 2022.
