If all goes according to plan, construction of a new community park adjacent to Ridgedale Center will begin this spring. The park will feature elements that can accommodate activities, events and festivals throughout the year.
At the meeting Jan. 25, the Minnetonka City Council took action approving the name and plans and authorizing the advertisement for bids for the estimated $6 million project.
The project includes a new 2-acre community park as well as improvements to Crane Lake Preserve, with construction expected to begin in the spring and be completed by the fall.
In 2012, the city completed a study for the Ridgedale area that identified the need for a new park and community gathering space. As part of an adjacent development project, the city acquired land for the new park in an underused portion of the mall parking area.
In 2018, the city engaged landscape architects Damon Farber, to conduct community outreach to guide concept design for new park amenities in the area.
The park design is intended to be multi-purpose and flexible to adapt to community needs and “lends itself well to a variety of programming and event opportunities, as well as casual and informal use,” according to the project report.
The project includes the park with a plaza and grassy lawn for events and ice skating, as well as a garden room with pollinator-focused plants, an interactive fountain, a wooded lounge area and a park building with restrooms, warming house and rentable space.
The Crane Lake Preserve improvements include a picnic shelter, improved views of the lake, signage, benches, bike racks, trails, improved connectivity to Ridgedale Center and regional trails, removal of invasive species, landscaping improvements, stormwater gardens and underground stormwater management.
The new park will incorporate “iconic multi-functional and multi-seasonal elements to create a space able to host a wide variety of programmed activities, events and festivals through all seasons,” the report stated.
The design also features stormwater filtration gardens and “whimsical seating elements, including bring-your-own-hammock forest lounge set amid artistic fire features and large Minnesota pine trees.”
The park is also expected to meet and exceed sustainability efforts by incorporating environmental benefits, green space and park amenities. Such efforts include integrating stormwater treatment, water reuse, native plantings, pollinator habitat, as well as education and interpretation opportunities within the park features.
Naming process
The city council also approved the name of the park, Ridgedale Commons, following recommendations from staff and council, as well as resident input.
In October, city staff members provided name suggestions for the Park Board to consider along with the opportunity to propose other names.
Community input was also sought through a survey asking people to choose their preferred option along with the opportunity to suggest names not previously considered.
Of the 5,948 recipients of the survey, 418 responded, with 64 alternate name suggestions.
The results of the survey were presented for Park Board and City Council discussion and consideration at a joint meeting in November.
Minnetonka Commons and Ridgedale Park were among the top choices, with Ridgedale Commons receiving the majority with 35% of the votes.
