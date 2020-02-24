Retired Minnetonka fifth-grade teacher Dave Herzig still remembers the day he built his first kite 44 years ago using a black garbage bag he took from the school’s custodial room.
Before that, he had been paging through a craft magazine in the teacher’s lounge at the Deephaven school in search of new art projects for his students. He came across an article “extolling the virtues” of a sled kite, which is more of a square shape than the more traditional triangular kite.
“This has potential,” Herzig recalled thinking.
Back then, elementary teachers taught every subject except music, Herzig said, noting his favorite subject to teach has always been art.
By showing his students how to make this kite, he could also teach a science lesson, where students could learn about air, wind and flight.
With the kite pattern provided, Herzig and his students traced different shapes onto tagboard using an incandescent overhead project. These include cars, airplanes, Minnesota sports emblems and a variety of animals. The unicorn still tends to be the most popular, he said.
Students would then trace and color the pattern on their own kites made with colored plastic bags.
Now, he has more than 150 patterns in his collection from which kite builders can choose.
“There is a fascination of being able to put something together and watch it fly,” Herzig said of the reason people, especially children, enjoy building kites.
In 1983, Herzig came across a member of the Minnesota Kite Society, a nonprofit dedicated to the promotion of kite flying throughout the state.
When they learned he could make kites, the members of the society wanted him to join since they would often get requests to teach kite making.
“All they did was fly kites,” Herzig said of the society’s members at the time.
The Minnesota Kite Society is made up of all volunteers “dedicated to widening the base of kite flying by providing information, assistance, and direction to interested parties” and hosting kite flying events and workshops to bring people into kiting.
Herzig, also known by his students as “the kite man,” has been leading kite-building workshops across Minnesota, including an intergenerational kite workshop with residents at the Martin Luther senior care center in Bloomington and fifth-graders from neighboring Indian Mounds Elementary.
This May will mark seventh year of the kite-flying event.
“The residents absolutely love it,” said Sally Peterson, director of community programs at the senior care center.
Peterson recalled smiles and laughter filling the spring air as residents and students watch the kites soar, or in some cases, bomb.
Kite flying tends to bring back memories of when they were younger, she said, either as children themselves or as their own children were growing up.
For students in Shawn Conradi’s class, making kites is one of the highlights of the year.
“Mr. Herzig does such a great job helping the fifth-graders create their kites and then the fifth-graders get to go help the Martin Luther Campus senior friends create theirs,” Conradi said. “It’s a fun experience for everyone.”
“And the best part is that Mr. Herzig guarantees that the kites will fly,” Conradi said, with the exception of the past two years when there wasn’t any wind.
Herzig enjoys leading kite workshops because of the joy kites bring.
“I’ve never seen anybody flying a kite that wasn’t smiling,” he said.
Coming up in March, Herzig will lead a kite workshop at the Hennepin County-Plymouth Library. The event will coincide with the community reading event centered around Leif Enger’s book “Virgil Wander,” in which a central character is a stranger, who comes to town and brings intricate handmade kites.
The kites are symbolic but also real items that bring joy to this small, depressed northern Minnesota town and its inhabitants, explained Luann Svendsen, Plymouth READS committee chair.
For more information or to request Herzig for an upcoming workshop, visit mnkites.org or email mrkiteman@hotmail.com.
Safety tips on kite flying
The Minnesota Kite Society provides a few tips for safe and courteous kite flying.
• Never fly a kite near power lines.
• Never fly a kite in the rain. (Avoid potential electrical hazards to prevent shocks)
• Never fly a stunt kite above people’s heads or in an unsafe or reckless manner to avoid injury.
• Always be aware of where people are and where other’s kites are when flying a kite.
• Always follow the instructions before assembling and flying a kite. (You will have a safer and more enjoyable time flying it.)
• If your flying line tangles with some else’s line, walk towards that person to untangle them. (It’s easier and it works.)
