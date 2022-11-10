The annual 5k run is approaching
With Halloween having passed, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. That means, so is the annual Tonka Turkey Trot.
This year marks the 12th annual race, which will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday Nov. 24, at Minnetonka High School (18301 Highway 7). The race consists of a 5K run, as well as a shorter Tonka Turkey Scoot for kids at 8 a.m.
According to the Minnetonka schools website, “Our run has a family-friendly focus, allowing runners and walkers of all abilities to participate.”
There will also be music, snacks, and a photo booth available when runners return from the race.
Ingrid Steele is co-chair of the Turkey Trot, and has been organizing it for 10 years as a volunteer.
“We have been planning this event for 12 years, so the process is fairly established,” she shared. “We start planning in (February) or March of each year.”
Steele explained that this planning involves lots of organization, including booking vendors and sponsors, recruiting volunteers and marketing.
“The 5K has grown in size to consistently over 1,500 participants each year,” she said.
“(My co-chair and I) love to be involved with the Tonka Turkey Trot for several reasons,” she added. “It is a fundraiser for the Minnetonka track and field and cross country programs, and we are passionate about running and fitness. We have a fantastic group of parent volunteers. And it is a really fun way to start the Thanksgiving holiday and an opportunity to give back to the community! It has become a special tradition for all of us.”
According to Minnetonka Schools, “This event is a rain, snow, or shine event. However, if the National Weather Service or MnDOT (advises) against any travel, we will cancel the event.” There are no refunds available post-registration.
The Tonka Turkey Trot also partners with the ICA food shelf, and money can be donated at the time of registration.
Registration is now open and will remain open until 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 at the Tonka Dome.
