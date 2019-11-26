Unofficial recount results show Brad Schaeppi as the winner of Minnetonka's Ward 3 council seat, with his votes surpassing incumbent Mike Happe by three votes. The recount showed Schaeppi receiving 879 votes and Happe with 876, both gaining an additional vote during the process. No results, however, were challenged.
Happe requested a recount of votes from the Nov. 5 election because the margin between candidates was closer than 0.5%.
The city council is scheduled to certify the results and make them official at its Monday, Dec. 2, meeting.
All new council members will be sworn into office at the first meeting in January.
