The Minnetonka City Council approved an ordinance March 8 that implements ranked-choice voting as required by city charter; adds a new city code governing the conduct of city elections and amends the section relating to campaign finance reports.
The ordinance comes after residents in Minnetonka voted Nov. 3 to remove the need for a primary election by implementing ranked-choice voting as the method for municipal elections.
During the March 8 council meeting, Mayor Brad Wiersum corrected a claim he stated at the last meeting in February when the ordinance was introduced. He had stated that Fair Vote MN exceeded the city’s ordinance on the amount they could spend promoting the ballot issue, thereby being an “illegal amount.”
Wiersum explained that, after further investigation with state officials, no campaign laws were broken, rather it was a misinterpretation of the rules for candidate campaigns and ballot issues.
Unlike the rules for candidates, there are no campaign or spending limitations for ballot issues.
Candidates or candidate committees may not accept aggregate contributions in excess of $600 in an election year or in excess of $250 in a non-election year made or delivered by an individual or committee, according to the campaign report for candidates.
Wiersum pointed out that the funding contributions on behalf of the ballot question favoring ranked-choice voting were $147,529.82, of which FairVote Minnesota contributed $144,478.82.
“So, I just bring that up because, personally, I find that troubling,” Wiersum said. “I don’t like outside money coming in and deciding local election issues. I believe in local control. And that’s classically not local control. But I really want to be clear: I thought it was illegal, I believe staff thought it was illegal, and we were wrong.”
Wiersum concluded by stating that campaign report forms need to be more discerning.
When it comes to filing a campaign funding report, the new ordinance requires candidates to file them 50 days before a general or special election.
“Stuff happens even if you’re trying to do everything right,” said Councilmember Deb Calvert during the Feb. 22 meeting, when the ordinance was first introduced.
Because reports are public, fundraising can be a good indication of how organized a candidate is, she said. “It can also give voters a sense of who is supporting them, how broad is their support, [and] do their families like them.”
The ordinance also sets three as the number of candidates to be ranked for each municipal office.
City Manager Geralyn Barone explained that this does not limit the number of candidates who can file for a seat, which is unlimited. Rather, voters would only select up to three per race on the ballot.
The timeline for candidate filing is typically in May, as there previously was the potential for a primary in August. Since ranked-choice voting eliminates the primary, the new filing date will be July 27 through Aug. 10, plus two days to withdraw. This coincides with the filing period for the state races.
Write-in candidates must file a written declaration with the city clerk at least seven days before the election in order to have votes counted as votes in their favor.
This year, there are three seats up for election. Those seats are currently held by Mayor Brad Wiersum, Deb Calvert (at-large seat A), and Susan Carter (at-large seat B).
Ranked-choice voting bill
Ranked-choice voting has also made its way to the State Capitol.
Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington), along with 34 co-authors, has introduced House File 89. Sen. Kent Eken (DFL-Audubon) is the lead author of the companion bill, Senate File 218.
“Ranked-choice voting allows for more choice, greater participation, and encourages candidates to build majority coalitions and focus on policy solutions rather than attacking each other,” said Elkins, a former American history teacher.
The bill would implement ranked-choice voting in primary and general elections for state and federal offices and would allow local jurisdictions to adopt the voting method if they choose.
The bill’s first hearing, in the House State Local Government Division, was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 17.
Minneapolis has used ranked-choice voting for local elections since 2009, St. Paul since 2011 and St. Louis Park since 2019. Bloomington voters also approved it in the 2020 election.
