The Minnetonka City Council unanimously approved to move the process forward May 18 that would propose amending the city charter to use the ranked-choice voting method. The council will take public comments at the next council meeting Monday, June 8.
If the council decides to consider adopting the ordinance to amend the city charter after that meeting, the matter would then be referred to the charter commission for further study. After the study is completed, the council will decide if, when and how to put the issue on the ballot for voters to decide if they want the ranked-choice voting method.
Ranked-choice voting eliminates the need for a primary because voters can rank candidates in order of preference. If a candidate reaches a majority of the votes cast that candidate is the winner, but if they do not, the candidate with the least first-choice votes is eliminated and another round of counting takes place to divvy up the remaining votes based on their ranking until a majority is reached. Subsequent rounds can take place after the second round of tallying votes.
Some members of the city council expressed hesitance moving the process forward, particularly when there are limited resources in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Councilmember Deb Calvert had several questions regarding the purpose and process of using the ranked-choice voting method, including how much it would cost on an ongoing basis.
Calvert said she was also concerned with whether the city would be able to provide sufficient educational components to adequately inform voters before the November election.
Another concern was rushing the matter and putting added pressure on staff and members of the charter commission.
Two of the nine charter commission members, Terry Schneider and John Northrup, sent an email requesting the council delay this decision due to concerns about time constraints.
Calvert said she was also concerned with the financial component as this would require hiring an additional staff member.
“I’m trying to be very realistic under the current circumstances,” she said.
Councilmember Brian Kirk explained that the evening’s agenda item was simply introducing an ordinance allowing the public discussion to begin.
“We actually have through the entire summer ... to try to get some of these questions answered and make sure that ranked-choice voting is either a fit or not a fit, and whether or not the council would make that decision, or whether we’d allow the voters to make that decision,” Kirk said.
Kirk noted that the introduction of the ordinance amendment moves the process forward, but it ultimately depends on the charter commission’s recommendation and whether it will be done in time for the November election.
The commission needs 60 days, until Aug. 7, to review a proposed amendment, though it could potentially take up to 150 days, until Nov. 5, if more information is requested.
After the council receives official feedback from the charter commission, the council is expected to have another public process to decide if, when and how to put the issue on the ballot.
Aug. 10 is the last meeting in which the council could determine the ballot language for the November 2020 election.
“It does feel rushed,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum of the process. “I’m still trying to identify the problem we are trying to solve.”
Wiersum said he typically votes in support of ordinance introductions to begin the process. This, however, was different since a process was already in place but was delayed due to the charter commission’s inability to meet due to technical issues, which have since been resolved.
“I would hope by the next meeting, that maybe we have more information and a better understanding of whether this is rushing an encumbering process,” Kirk commented.
How to participate
The city will utilize technology to host the June 8 meeting remotely, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Council members and city staff will join via video conference. Residents can watch live and participate remotely.
Council meetings are open to the public and are televised live on cable channel 16. City council meetings are also streamed live at minnetonkamn.gov/tv and are available on-demand within 24 hours of each meeting.
Those who would like to speak during a virtual meeting must fill out the online form by 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting.
Get more information at minnetonkamn.gov under Government-Virtual Meeting Information.
