Ranked-choice voting Minnetonka

Minnetonka voters approved changing the city's voting method to allow for ranked-choice voting, thereby eliminating the need for a primary. This diagram shows how votes are counted with the ranked-choice voting method.

The Minnetonka ballot question asked city voters whether they supported ranked-choice voting, a voting system that eliminates the primary election because voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference.

With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed 18,201 votes for ranked-choice voting and 15,087 votes against it.

Ranked-choice voting will be used for city council elections. It will not change the way residents vote for school board, county, state or federal offices.

Load comments