The Minnetonka ballot question asked city voters whether they supported ranked-choice voting, a voting system that eliminates the primary election because voters are asked to rank candidates in order of preference.
With 100% of precincts reporting, the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed 18,201 votes for ranked-choice voting and 15,087 votes against it.
Ranked-choice voting will be used for city council elections. It will not change the way residents vote for school board, county, state or federal offices.
