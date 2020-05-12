Ranked-choice voting could be up to Minnetonka voters to decide in 2020

Since November, the Minnetonka Charter Commission has been discussing the possible implementation of ranked-choice voting for municipal elections, per the request of the Minnetonka City Council.
With the cancellation of the March meeting due to the stay-at-home order and limited capabilities to have a virtual meeting, the charter commission has yet to continue the discussion on amending the city charter to no longer have primaries and instead use an alternative method.
Members of FairVote Minnetonka, a group of residents who advocated last fall for the council to consider ranked-choice voting, have since asked the council to expedite the process so that the question could be on the ballot for the November election.
Ranked-choice voting eliminates the need for a primary because voters can rank candidates in order of preference. If a candidate reaches a majority of the votes cast that candidate is the winner, but if they do not, the candidate with the least first-choice votes is eliminated and another round of counting takes place to divvy up the remaining votes based on their ranking until a majority is reached. Subsequent rounds can take place after the second round of tallying votes.
Proponents including David Haeg, of FairVote Minnetonka, state that ranked-choice voting would provide greater civic involvement and turnout in elections, save money due to the need to only have one election and allow for a greater choice of representation.
During the May 4 meeting, the city’s attorney, Corrine Heine, provided the City Council with options and varying timelines, one of which was to allow the charter commission to continue the process with the possibility that the commission would not meet the deadline to have the question placed on the 2020 ballot.
Instead, the council decided to consider an ordinance amendment to the city charter and refer it to the charter commission for review. Ultimately, the commission needs 60 days to review a proposed amendment, though it could potentially take longer if more time and information is requested.
To meet the deadline in August, the council will consider the ordinance amendment as part of a first reading at the May 18 meeting, for possible adoption at the June 8 council meeting, and take public comments on the issue at both meetings.
The charter commission will then continue its process as planned at the June 9 meeting, which will include a discussion with election staff from the state, county, and St. Louis Park, which implemented ranked-choice voting last year.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in the council chambers, however, if the stay-at-home order is extended into June, the members will have the meeting virtually.
Council members expressed concern with rushing the process with the limitations of public dialogue due to the stay-at-home order, particularly for the older population that may not have the technology available to be a part of the conversation.
“By expediting it, are we excluding an entire chunk of people?” asked Councilmember Susan Carter.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said it’s important the process is done right as opposed to rushing to meet a deadline.
“Similarly, we’ve had other groups and organizations push us to move certain causes forward in the midst of this crisis and we’ve told them respectfully ... give us time, this is important to us, but it’s not so important that we undermine our process, in the middle of a pandemic to do it and maybe not do it right,” Schack said.
Councilmember Brian Kirk agreed.
“I think it’s important that this does go through the process, but again ... I hope that this goes to the people to vote. It’s not a council decision,” Kirk said.
With 2020 being a presidential election, Kirk said “this is a great time” to have the question on the ballot for residents to decide whether or not they want ranked-choice voting. “It would be nice to encourage staff and the charter commission to be able to ... stay on a track that allows us to have a decision before we reach those deadlines and August,” he said.
Based on that discussion, the city attorney is drafting an ordinance that would amend the city’s charter to allow for the use of ranked-choice voting. The ordinance will be on the May 18 council agenda for introduction, and it would be brought back for adoption at the June 8 city council meeting. If adopted, the ordinance will be referred to the charter commission.
