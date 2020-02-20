It’s been more than a month since Christine Ritchie was sworn in as a member of the Minnetonka School Board.
The Minnetonka resident was elected by voters in November alongside incumbents Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker and Lisa Wagner.
To learn more about how she’s fitting into her new role, the Sun Sailor recently reached out to Ritchie to ask her about her first few weeks on the board and her top priorities.
What was your primary reason for wanting to become a member of the Minnetonka School Board?
As I mentioned during the campaign, we moved to Minnetonka specifically for the schools. Having experienced schools elsewhere, I know how incredibly fortunate we are to have access to such high caliber public education. I want to make sure Minnetonka is in a position to continue to offer an exemplary education for all students. It is extremely important we continue to be innovative and forward-thinking in our curriculum, delivery and course offerings. With leveling enrollment, we are now entering a time where the district will need to continue to keep a close eye on the financials. Balancing these efforts will be a challenge, but one I am excited to take on.
Now that you are more than a month into your term, what do you consider to be top priorities for the school board for 2020?
My top priorities are to ensure we continue to make significant headway on the current board goals set for the 2019-2020 school year. My personal goal is to continue to gather as much information and experiences from the community as possible so I understand what is working and where we may continue to improve. My fellow board members and I are visiting all of the schools, and by mid-spring, we will have been through the schools – touring the buildings and meeting with teachers, parents and students. We must see what is going on firsthand so we can be as informed as possible to make the best decisions for our school community.
In your response to the Sun Sailor Voters Guide, you named the top three issues facing the school district as 1) planning for the future, 2) student wellness and 3) transparency. Do you still see these as the district’s top issues? How do you plan on working to address these issues?
Planning for the future and student wellness are two of the current board goals for this year (Goal #2: Focused Strategic Plan and Goal #1: Student Well-Being) so I am definitely in agreement with the board on the top issues, and I look forward to working with district leadership to continue to make headway on these important topics. I was very happy that recent board discussions resulted in a new mid-year goal (Goal #4: School Board Communications) and I believe this will help address some of the transparency concerns we heard from the community during the election.
Are there any new ideas that you have presented to the school board so far or plan on introducing in the near future?
I was very excited to be a part of the board conversations regarding transparency and communication as I definitely had some ideas on how we can address some of the concerns I heard during the campaign.
In October, before you joined the school board, the board unanimously voted to freeze K-12 enrollment at 11,100 students (which is near current enrollment). Would you have voted in favor of this decision? Why or why not?
I do agree that freezing enrollment was a good idea to allow the district leadership and board to do a deep analysis on capacity. Ideally, I would like to see enrollment limits set at the schools and grades as an alternative to an overall cap on enrollment.
Anything else you’d like to add?
I want to thank the voters for the opportunity to serve on the Minnetonka School Board. It is a diverse community made up of many backgrounds and ideas, and everyone’s experience is real. As a member of the school board, I promise to listen to all facets, but ultimately, we have to make decisions based on what is best for the community as a whole. Your voice and participation are important for us to make informed decisions. Please feel free to reach out to me or any member of the school board at minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.