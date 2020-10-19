Candidates for House Districts 44B, which represents residents in Woodland, northern Minnetonka and southern Plymouth, discussed key issues facing the Minnesota Legislature during a virtual forum hosted by the League of Women Voters.
Candidates for 44B are Gary Porter (R-Plymouth) and incumbent Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka).
This is a portion of the questions asked by the forum’s moderator, Melissa Musliner of the League’s Wayzata-Plymouth chapter.
How do you plan to address Minnesota’s budget shortfall? Please discuss specific solutions.
Porter compared it to a business in that when you can’t raise prices, you have to cut expenses.
“And I think that’s what the Legislature is going to have to do in order to bring this problem under control,” he said. “Raising taxes is not the answer. All raising taxes is going to do is shrink already weak economy.”
Acomb said balancing the budget is going to be challenging, but it has to be done.
“I want people to know I am going to make sure that we are not making the most vulnerable among us pay the most for how we balance this budget,” she said.
The Police Accountability and Reform Act that was passed earlier this year received bipartisan support. What, if any next steps would you prioritize?
Acomb said passing the reform act was a step in the right direction, but more needs to be done, including around gun violence prevention.
“In order to keep our community safe, we need to ensure that we have universal background checks,” she said, as well as red flag laws by taking guns away from people who are in a threat of harming themselves or others.
Porter said defunding the police is not the way to do it.
“We have to make sure that our community is safe and secure all across Minnesota,” he said.
This includes ensuring departments have proper funding for training the best police officers “so that we don’t have the situation like with the George Floyd,” he said.
What is your energy policy? What place do renewable energy sources have in Minnesota?
“I think to say that we’re going to get rid of fossil fuels overnight is pie in the sky,” Porter said.
When working towards renewable energy, Porter said it is important to make sure there is a good transition for those working in the fossil fuel industry.
“I think we also have to take a look at providing the research that’s necessary ... so that we can speed along the needs for developing renewable energies,” he said. “But at the pace we’re going right now, that simply is not going to happen.”
Climate change is something Acomb is passionate about, she said.
“Our weather is changing, and it’s a direct result of fossil fuel burning,” she said.
“The cheapest form right now is wind,” she said, noting the renewable energy job sector is the fastest growing in Minnesota.
“Nobody is talking about transitioning overnight, but we can’t ignore the science.”
The economic impact of COVID-19 is likely to have a greater impact on housing instability and homelessness, especially as the weather turns colder. What can the Legislature do to address these issues?
During her time on the Minnetonka City Council, Acomb said she fought hard for including affordable housing units in new buildings projects.
While it’s great to provide affordable rental units, she said “the way we gain wealth in the United States is through homeownership.”
The Legislature needs to work harder to develop programs “to get those that are disadvantaged into homeownership opportunities,” she said.
Porter talked about his concerns with the rising costs of homes.
“For young families starting out, it’s very difficult for them to be able to buy a house when you’re looking at the average price $250,000,” he said.
He suggested providing tax incentives for developers to develop housing for lower income housing and apartments.
