As the Mendoza family sat to watch the news in their Plymouth home last month, they felt helpless seeing the families in Ukraine being torn apart by the invasion.
“What can we really do?” the mother Aneta Mendoza said. “My boys, they sat there and thought, ‘We’re just kids, there’s no way for us to make money. There’s nothing we can do to help.’”
Mendoza heard stories of refugees coming to her hometown of Jastrzebie Zdroj, Poland. The city is preparing for the arrival of about 200 families, mostly mothers and their children, who are crossing the border.
Her sons Benjamin Mendoza, a fourth-grader with the Navigators program at Scenic Heights Elementary in Minnetonka, and brother Nathaniel Mendoza, a sixth-grader at Providence Academy in Plymouth, wanted to help in any way they could.
Benjamin said their nanny, who is from Ukraine, has an 8-year-old sister and dad who are still there.
“She told us that they were standing all night in the freezing cold weather trying to get through the border to Poland to look for safety,” Benjamin said. “They were sent back because her dad has to go and fight for Ukraine. My mom and dad didn’t know how to help her. Her dad is afraid to let her go alone and maybe never see her again. They are still there, close to the border, and keep trying to cross, hoping someone will let them through. I can’t imagine what they are going through right now.”
“It is not easy to hear from my family or watch on TV what is happening,” Nathaniel said.
Jastrzebie Zdroj is in southern Poland near the border with the Czech Republic.
“It’s a coal mining town,” Mendoza said. “It’s been that way for ages. People are just crossing the border asking for help. I heard so many horrible stories. ... I can’t help but cry.”
The brothers said they play basketball whenever they can.
“At school, at my team practice and in my basement or outside,” Benjamin said.
“Always,” Nathanial said.
So they decided to sell their shot. They’re accepting donations for $3 to sponsor every three-point shot they make and $1 per free throw.
What started as a sobering conversation ballooned into an international fundraising effort raising thousands.
They will use the money to help pay for shipping costs to send clothing, blankets and letters to Poland. The response has been overwhelming.
“Benjamin called me the other day saying, ‘I can’t carry all these clothes,’” Mendoza said. “He said he had bags and bags of clothes his friends gave him from school.”
The plan is to give additional funds they raise to officials in Poland so they can purchase needed amenities for the refugees.
Mendoza said they thought they would raise a few hundred dollars and spend an afternoon shooting buckets.
As of now, they’re anticipating more than $10,000 in donations. That would mean about 3,300 three-point shots.
“I am very surprised because when I said that our goal should be $500 my brother thought that I was crazy,” Benjamin said. “But I knew that the kids need it so it was worth trying. Today (day four of 10) we are at over $6,000 and a team of 41 players to support us. That is so cool.”
They received support from area youth basketball associations from Wayzata and Minnetonka and beyond.
From an orphanage in Romania, to people in Switzerland, Germany, Poland and Puerto Rico, this weekend hundreds of people throughout the world will be shooting threes to help raise funds for the project.
“I was also surprised when I found out that a team of boys from an orphanage in Romania joined us,” Benjamin said. “I felt like I should be helping them but they were the ones offering to help us instead.”
The volunteers keep coming.
“My youngest child is still in daycare,” Mendoza said. “They said, ‘Maybe we can get a little hoop together and have toddler shoots.’ I don’t want to exclude anyone. Some people are just making cards. This group in Puerto Rico, they figured out how to write in Cyrillic. It’s so amazing. ... I also heard that New Horizon daycare in Plymouth is having the kids make cards with babies’ handprints on a basketball.”
Nathan and Benjamin along with friends are planning to go to Airborne Athletics in Bloomington Saturday, March 12, with hopes to shoot enough hoops to reach their goal, Mendoza said.
Airborne Athletics will allow the use of Dr. Dish Basketball machines that help pass the ball back to the shooter.
Mendoza said they hope to figure out the technology to be able to live stream from other places.
“It’s literally going to be basketball without borders,” Mendoza said.
The best way to buy a three-point shot is through Venmo @ThreepointersforUkraine. Contact anetabrzoza@gmail.com to donate new clothing. All donations will be going directly to the refugees whether it’s clothing, blankets, supplies, maybe even mattresses and food.
“This feels different,” Mendoza said. “Everybody is trying to focus on helping instead of making it a political issue. It’s just kids helping kids.”
