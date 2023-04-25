Girl Scout Troop 17644, from left to right: Casey Van De Wynkel, Adelina Teo, Brynna McDonald, Aislan Reimer, Madeline Buttry, Ruby Kisa, Gloria Ellingson, Vardah Baig, and Emelyn Fink. The Troop is led by Susie Burke and Tara Fink.
Submitted Photo by Susie Burke
Girl Scout Troop 17644 collects donations for The Link, a non-profit in Minneapolis that supports local homeless youth, earning their Bronze Award, the highest award Junior Girl Scouts can earn.
The troop packages donations into boxes to be delivered to The Link.
On April 17th, Girl Scout Troop 17644 met to finalize its work on its Bronze Award project, an accomplishment that commemorates “the highest award that Junior Girl Scouts can earn,” according to Troop Leader Susie Burke. “To earn this award, the girls chose to collect hygiene products for The Link, a local program that serves homeless youth ages 10-24,” Burke said. Troop 17644 is made up of nine fifth-grade girls at Scenic Heights Elementary in Minnetonka. One troop member, Casey Van De Wynkel, shared, “Each Girl Scout must work a minimum of 20 hours to achieve this award. The troop started raising money and collecting donations. A month later, [we] had earned $742 and several donations.” Van De Wynkel shared that the money was used to purchase hygiene projects, after which the troop spent time packaging the products in boxes “with an encouraging note.” Another member, Madeline Buttry, shared what this award means to the troop, and what message they hope to share with their work. “Have you ever thought, ‘I can’t do it because I’m too young,’ or ‘I won’t make a difference’?” said Buttry. “Next time you think you can’t do it, think of this troop, and remember, you definitely can!”
