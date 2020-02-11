a113NW_ConcertCUT1.JPG
Stephen Prutsman, a leader in classical, jazz and world music styles as a pianist, composer and conductor, visits Academy of Whole Learning in Minnetonka Feb. 4 for an interactive performance with students. The K-12 school is for students with autism spectrum disorder and individual learning needs. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a113NW_ConcertCUT4.JPG
Students from Academy of Whole Learning in Minnetonka were invited to sit alongside composer Stephen Prutsman and create music on the spot. Prutsman is involved in several projects to create enjoyable artistic or recreational environments for children on the autism spectrum. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a113NW_ConcertCUT2.JPG
Composer Stephen Prutsman plays piano for students at Academy of Whole Learning in Minnetonka. The pianist opened with a performance of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” before inviting students to create improvisational pieces of music alongside him on the piano. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
a113NW_ConcertCUT3.JPG
Stephen Prutsman performs Feb. 4 for students at Academy of Whole Learning in Minnetonka. From 2004-2007, he served as an artistic partner with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, conducting and composing music with the orchestra. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

