With the Opus Station under construction and the anticipated arrival of the Southwest Light Rail, Minnetonka’s Opus area is attracting residential developers.
Located near Highway 169, Highway 62 and Shady Oak Road, the mixed-use area was established nearly 40 years ago and is currently home to more than 15,000 employees and 4,000 residents.
Since 2018, 814 new housing units have been built or are under construction and more development is on the horizon. Minnetonka city officials anticipate four new housing project proposals over the next few months, potentially adding approximately 1,400 housing units to the Opus area (1,374 additional housing units were identified in the 2040 comprehensive plan).
With the nearly completed Dominium apartment project, with 482 units, at 11001 Bren Rd. E., there are currently 2,183 housing units in the Opus area.
If the four proposed projects are built, there would be between 3,528 and 3,573 housing units in Opus, and would provide all of the housing anticipated over the next 20 years, noted Loren Gordon, city planner.
To be better prepared for development and address related impacts, the city is conducting an Alternative Urban Areawide Review for Opus.
As a part of this, two development scenarios were analyzed for housing: one evaluating the comprehensive plan scenario with an additional 1,374 units, and the second with an additional 2,897 units. The report will be presented to the City Council Monday, Jan. 25.
Three multi-family residential projects are currently in conceptual review as no formal applications have been submitted.
The projects include:
• Wellington Management - 435 units proposed at 10901 Red Circle Dr. The project would include a mixture of units from studios to three bedrooms with 80% of the units at market-rate and 20% of the units with rents restricted at or below 50% of area median income. According to 2018 Census data, the median household income of Minnetonka is $91,374.
• Minnetonka Station - 277 units proposed at 10400 Bren Rd. E. Some of the units are planned to be considered affordable. The project summary describes outdoor spaces for the neighborhood and residents to enjoy that will align with the Opus Area Place-Making + Urban Design guide with the intent of creating a visual, physical and experiential connection to the Opus Station, bus transit system and the public Yellow Trail.
• Doran - 400 units proposed at 5959 Shady Oak Rd., with 10% of the units affordable to families at 80% of the area median income.
The city council has also previewed a fourth proposal, a partnership of Launch Properties/Krause-Anderson/Aeon, for 3.16 acres at 10701 Bren Rd.
The proposal shows two buildings, including a 280 to 300 unit, 13-story market-rate apartment tower and a six-story building with approximately 80 to 100 affordable units, 50% of which would be restricted to households at or below 50% of the area median income, with additional units at 30% of area median income.
The developer has yet to submit concept plans for review.
Three of the four developers have also indicated they would request financial assistance from the city.
During the Oct. 22 Planning Commission meeting in which a concept plan review was conducted for the Doran development, Commission Chair Josh Sewell questioned whether the need was there for more residential in the Opus area. Rather, he sees a need for restaurants and a grocery store, as well as more green space.
“I feel like this whole area is in desperate need of a park or central gathering place where all these different buildings can come together,” Sewell said, as opposed to each development being its own island. “I’m hoping we’re going to see it here in the next few months, but I’m getting nervous.”
Sewell also expressed concern that an area with such dense buildings won’t age well and suggests looking at the area more holistically.
The Minnetonka City Council is expected to review the Doran concept plan at the meeting Monday, Nov. 9.
