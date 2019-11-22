The Minnetonka City Council approved plans for the Opus Area improvements project that includes the reversal of Red Circle Drive to improve safety and congestion in the area.
Councilmember Deb Calvert said this project is going to make travel in that area a lot easier.
“I refer to the Opus area as the Bermuda Triangle,” Calvert said, referring to the congestion and confusion. “So, hopefully, this will help with some of that.”
Currently, Red Circle Drive has a hazardous weave movement for traffic entering and exiting the Opus area. Traffic safety is expected to continue to deteriorate with increased traffic related to the future opening of the Southwest Light Rail Transit and future redevelopment.
City officials concluded in 2013 that a good remedy would be to change the flow of traffic on Red Circle Drive as vehicles enter the Opus area.
Traffic will adjust from its current counter-clockwise rotation to a clockwise rotation, with construction expected to begin in the spring and completed by the end of 2020.
The project also includes the replacement of three of the 10 pedestrian bridges. These three are required to be constructed concurrently with the light rail project while the remaining seven bridges are proposed to be completed as future stages to reduce impacts to traffic operations, according to the staff report.
The total estimated construction cost is $6.16 million. The city will receive approximately $950,000 of grant funding from state bridge funding for the three bridges.
Staff members noted that project costs increased from previous estimates due to higher easement acquisition costs, inflation and small modifications to the project due to additional coordination with the Southwest LRT project.
“This is an exciting area,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum, and thanked staff members for their work on the plans. “The opportunity that area represents in terms of new housing and opportunities for the city and our residents is pretty exciting, so these improvements are a big deal.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.