Opus map

(CITY OF MINNETONKA IMAGE)

The Minnetonka City Council approved the third phase of the Opus area bridge improvements project and authorized advertisement for bids during the Dec. 20 council meeting. The scope of the project includes the replacement of the final three bridges in conjunction with the Southwest LRT project. These bridges will allow grade separation for pedestrian trails in the area, two of which are located on Bren Road East and the other on Bren Road West.

The project is estimated to cost $8.8 million, which is budgeted in the 2021-2025 capital improvements plan. The city will also receive approximately $1.6 million in grant funding from state bridge funding. Bids will be received this winter and presented to council for final contract approval in March/April.

Construction on the first two bridges will begin in the spring of 2022 and is planned for completion in the fall of 2022. Construction of the third bridge on Bren Road East will begin in the spring of 2023 and is planned for completion in the fall of 2023. The multi-year project is necessary to maintain traffic in the area during construction.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

