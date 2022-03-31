Opportunity Partners recently named Milton Dodd, Katie Mattis Sarver, Julie Sjordal and Brett White as the newest members of its Board of Directors. The Minnetonka-based nonprofit organization provides employment, enrichment and residential services for people with disabilities in Minnetonka, Plymouth and 20 residential group homes and three apartment programs throughout the metro.
Dodd serves as sales director with the talent and consulting firm Salo and brings more than 20 years of experience in coaching, business development and team leadership. Milton’s career includes leadership roles with Trust Edge Leadership Institute, Genesys Works and Lifetouch National Schools Studios.
Mattis Sarver is Bell Bank’s first community development officer and focuses on building and growing the bank’s relationships with community, business and nonprofit leaders. Prior to joining Bell Bank, she served organizations and clients in the entertainment and sports industries for nearly 25 years.
Sjordal is chief executive officer of St. David’s Center for Child and Family Development, a nonprofit providing autism treatment, pediatric therapies, mental health services, early childhood education and home support services. She has dedicated her career to children, families, and adult with disabilities, serving as a teacher, social service provider and leader in the field.
White is vice president of finance for General Mills’ North America retail segment. Before joining General Mills in 2005, he held positions with Kraft Foods, Pillsbury, and Maple Leaf Foods in both Canada and the United Kingdom.
Established in 1953, Opportunity Partners works to advance the quality of life for people with disabilities. For more information, visit opportunities.org.
