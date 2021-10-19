Combining her passions of running and helping others in times of need, Katie Mark, a clinical social worker, has launched On the Mark Therapy providing mental health therapy while running and/or walking with her clients in nature.
“I think it’s a pretty unique opportunity to be a part of someone’s life when they’re going through a difficult time or they’re struggling through something and then watching them grow and feel better,” she said. “It’s just such an honor and privilege to be a part of that with someone.”
Her 15 years of clinical social work experience has included a domestic violence shelter in Minneapolis; and a level one trauma hospital in St. Paul, where she worked with those who were ill, injured, or suffering from grief and loss; as well as crisis work.
When the pandemic hit, Mark began telehealth, virtual therapy with her clients at home.
An avid runner since high school, Mark was out training for a marathon when she thought about past clients who had shown improvements in their mental health after they took exercise seriously as one of their goals.
That was when she decided to go on her own, providing personal therapy sessions for her clients while running or walking with them in nature, while also helping them realize one of their goals.
As a 15-year resident of Minnetonka, Mark also decided to utilize the city’s vast trail system, where her clients can experience the calming and healing effects of nature amid the city’s diverse landscape.
She also saw an opportunity to provide something different in terms of walk and talk.
While that form of therapy is fairly new, with only a few therapists in Minnesota, Mark couldn’t find one that included running.
“The Twin Cities has a huge running community and I have found when I walk or when I run with someone ... you just naturally end up opening up more, because there’s just not that pressure of looking at someone and straight in the eye, sitting across from you,” she said. “It’s just kind of more natural to walk or run next to each other side by side.”
Mark noted that this type of therapy is geared more towards people struggling with depression, anxiety, grief and loss, relationship issues, and transitions in life.
“Sometimes it’s just a difficult moment in someone’s life,” she said. “They may have never struggled with mental health, but they’re just going through a difficult moment right now and they just need some help getting through it.”
She also pointed to studies that show the benefits of being outside - especially on sunny days - on a person’s mood. Combine that with exercise, which increases levels of endorphins and naturally lifts the mood.
“There’s actually been some studies done that exercise can help depression, almost as much as an anti-depressant medication,” she said. “There’s also something to be said about physically moving forward that brings a sense of accomplishment for that day.”
When it comes to making positive changes in mental health, Mark recognizes there are challenges, however, the sooner one takes action, the sooner they can heal.
“The first step is always the hardest in calling someone and reaching out for help,” she said. “And definitely taking a pill is always easier. But there are also studies that have shown that if you are on any type of medication for your mental health, if you couple that with therapy and exercise, you will feel better, much quicker.”
As part of her sessions, Mark also plans to fully embrace the Minnesota climate and the beauty of all its seasons.
“Because there actually is something really magical about walking or running in the winter,” she said.
However, in the case of inclement weather, Mark does offer telehealth.
“I also feel like in these times of COVID - when a lot of in-person stuff is starting to come back but not completely - this is a safe way to be able to meet in person with your therapist and not always having to do things on telehealth,” she said.
While there are risks of being out in public as it relates to confidentiality, Mark will discuss with clients how they would like to approach that during the first session via telehealth.
She will virtually meet with clients before joining them in nature. The first session will include an assessment to make sure walking and running out in nature is an appropriate fit for them.
What if they run into someone they know while on a trail during a session? Mark and her clients will determine how to comfortably respond to those possible occurrences, she said.
If during the session, a conversation becomes difficult and the client becomes emotional when other trail users are passing by “and we don’t want someone to hear what we’re talking about, we can step to the side and just let them pass,” Mark explained. She also pointed to benches along the trail that can be utilized if someone is having a difficult moment or wants to take a break from walking.
“The third session is all about developing our treatment plan and our goals and what we’re working on,” and determining how often to meet, she said.
If clients choose to run, it will be slow enough that it is conversation pace, she said.
For more information about On the Mark Therapy, visit www.onthemarktherapy.com, or contact Mark at 612-900-3089 or katie@onthemarktherapy.com.
