The new board member will be appointed Oct. 28 to a 12-month term
The Minnetonka School Board has chosen who will fill the vacancy left by the August resignation of Christine Ritchie, who moved out of state after serving on the board since the beginning of 2020.
Following an open application and interview process, the school board voted unanimously Sept. 27 to appoint Dr. John Odom to a 12-month term. He will be sworn in and will take his seat on the Minnetonka School Board during an Oct. 28 special meeting. His term will be followed by a special election to fill out the remainder of Ritchie’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2023.
“Dr. Odom will bring a wealth of knowledge and district experience to the role,” Minnetonka School Board Chair Chris Vitale said.
Odom has four children who have all attended and graduated from Minnetonka Public Schools. He is a practicing physician and the founder of Minnetonka-based Odom Health & Wellness. He has served as a board member for Youthworks, was a Minnetonka football coach and was a mentor for the Men of Color student organization at Minnetonka High School for 15 years.
Odom’s appointment precedes the Nov. 2 election, during which three Minnetonka School Board seats will be decided.
To learn more about the new school board member, the Sun Sailor reached out to Odom to ask about his history with the district, his reasons for applying for the role and what he believes are the most important issues currently facing Minnetonka Public Schools.
What is your connection to the Minnetonka School District?
Odom: I have four kids and they all grew up and graduated from Minnetonka Public Schools. My youngest most recently graduated in May 2021; during our time in Minnetonka we have been very involved in coaching, teaching and mentoring Minnetonka students and it has been such an honor.
What made you decide to submit your resume for consideration to be a Minnetonka School Board member?
Odom: I want to give back to a school system that has been very instrumental in the success of my kids and continue to support the teachers and administrators that are on the front lines of a hard and very important job.
What are the top issues facing the Minnetonka School District and how do you plan on working to address them as a member of the school board?
Odom: Some of the top issues facing the Minnetonka School District are diversity, inclusion, COVID and cultural division. While these are huge issues without simple solutions, I hope to add a unique perspective that provides thoughtful and intentional solutions. I am not naive to think as one board member I will change these big and complex issues, however I desire to listen well, stay committed, bring civility back to public discourse and believe that together we can make change for the better.
