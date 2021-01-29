A North Mankato man was killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:43 p.m. Jan. 28 on southbound Highway 169 in Minnetonka.
According to the State Patrol, a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Selmon Childs Rogers, 56, of St. Paul, was traveling northbound on Highway 169 south of Londonderry Road when it crossed over the median into the southbound lanes. A Volkswagen Jetta, driving by Abdi Aden Isack, 22, of North Mankato, was traveling southbound in the same location when the vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lanes. Both were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where Isack died. Rogers sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Assisting agencies were Edina Police, Fire and Paramedics, and HCMC Ambulance.
