The Minnetonka City Council recently approved nine people to serve on the city’s Sustainability Commission.

In October, the council approved an ordinance creating the commission charged with reviewing and providing input on sustainability proposals, acting as sustainability ambassadors to the community and serving as a resource for existing city advisory groups.

Justin Anderson (pictured) and Greta Beck have been selected as the two members under 25 on the Minnetonka Sustainability Commission.

The first commission meeting is planned for May. Potential topics include citizen recognition for sustainable practices, solar energy ordinance update, energy action plan initiatives and ambassador opportunities.

The city received 100 applications and 20 applicants were interviewed by the council.

The selected committee members are Megan Park, Harapanahalli Muralidhara, Edwin Avalos, Brian Golob, Ashley Pattain, Dave Ingraham, as the Park Board ex-officio member; and Matt Henry, as the Planning Commission ex-officio member.

Two young adults under the age of 25 were also sought for the commission to share their insight and environmental stewardship.

“Over the past few years, though meetings and conversations, it has become evident that there are several young adults in Minnetonka that have a strong passion for sustainability,” said Drew Ingvalson, who will serve as the primary staff liaison to the Sustainability Commission. “The city added these positions to the sustainability commission because it believes that this age group’s perspective and input will be extremely helpful as the city continues to have conversations around sustainability.”

The two young adults selected were Justin Anderson, a geology major at Macalester College; and Greta Beck, a freshman at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

“I am personally passionate about reducing residential fertilizer use, which is causing eutrophication in our local lakes,” Beck said. Eutrophication is a process by which a body of water becomes progressively enriched with minerals and nutrients.

“I would also love to continue the efforts for native plant restoration to increase pollinator health and habitat,” she said. “It is also important to me that any environmentally sustainable decisions are also economically sustainable so that they can truly make a lasting impact.”

Anderson was inspired to apply for the commission because he was looking for ways to get more involved in environmental issues, such as recycling, pollution and clean energy, and share his ideas.

One area he hopes to influence is the way recycling is handled in the city.

“Increased transparency between recyclers and consumers is necessary,” Anderson said, noting there are too many people, who with good intentions, still put items in the bins that can’t be recycled, thereby contaminating the supply.

Anderson is also co-founder of Precious Plastic Minnesota, a group interested in do-it-yourself plastic recycling.

“We recycle mostly single-use plastic, like coffee lids, takeout containers and straws, and make it into useful products, such as drink coasters, soap dishes and records,” he explained.

Precious Plastic was started in the Netherlands and is made up of those interested in repurposing waste plastic.

Anderson said he is also looking forward to helping protect Lake Minnetonka and the area’s watershed, and learning about any other environmental issues the city faces that he can play a role in helping to solve.

More information and how to sign up to receive updates from the newly formed commission can be found at minnetonkamn.gov/our-city/sustainable-minnetonka.

