Chris Gabler was a fairly familiar face around St. Louis Park before accepting the role to lead the Orioles fastpitch as head coach back in November.
Gabler spent the last six seasons with fellow Metro West Conference foe Benilde-St. Margaret’s as the junior varsity coach for a program with three state tournament appearances since 2016. “I’ve seen some of the ups and downs and it was interesting in how I found out about the opening,” said Gabler, who was the freshman baseball coach for Park before heading to BSM. “A bunch of parents asked me [to apply]. I said OK since I knew the AD [Andy Ewald] and applied but I didn’t know if I would get a callback or any interest.”
This spring would have been his 36th year of coaching and 20th in fastpitch.
He is the director of the Minnetonka-based Minnesota Whirl club which caters to multi-sport kids including some of the top 14- to 16-year-old teams in the state. The Whirl has a number of developmental teams and room for anyone looking to play. The club draws half of its players from Minnetonka but teammates come from Chanhassen, Hopkins, St. Louis Park, Rockford and Waconia.
The toughest part of making the move from one crosstown rival to another was informing the Red Knights of the news.
“Telling the team that I was leaving was the toughest part,” Gabler said as he made sure to have a team meeting with the Orioles as quickly as possible last fall to introduce himself to get the off-season program pointed in the right direction.
Gabler had two meetings with players and one with parents so he could learn as much about the program and they could get to know him and his expectations.
“I told them the best thing here is you don’t know me,” he said. “I’m able to lay out the way I like my teams to play. I don’t care what sport you play, you’ve got to have fun and have a really good time.”
Park was looking to turn things around with a young team after posting one win in 2019. To get a jump on the spring, Park played doubleheaders on Sunday inside the dome at Minnetonka High School. “Anyone who wanted to play, we found room for them and I’ll tell you what, we have some eighth and ninth graders that are really good plus our lone senior and captain Caitlyn Seaman is a great kid and that came out during the winter,” Gabler said. “I watched them compete and they weren’t afraid to compete so we started building that culture we wanted that first week [of gym practice].”
Gabler was impressed with those out for indoor workouts before the season was ultimately canceled. “I could tell they were worker bees getting stuff done. I was excited to see what we had if we had a season.”
That group of eighth and ninth graders Gabler anticipated on making an impact this spring included freshman pitcher Katie Crocker along with a capable group including Kamryn Halley, Sadie Lund, Louis Fedel, Victoria Schmelze. Juniors captains Marissa Boetcher and Hannah Howell along with Seaman have provided leadership as teammates this off-season and into uncharted times with the season canceled.
With such a young team, Gabler believes youth and inexperience at the varsity level help when it comes to pressure situations like sections where double-elimination is in play.
“You just go out and play,” he said. “You can tell them to relax and do the best they can because they will learn a lot along the way.”
He told the team about BSM’s recent standouts Tibby Stewart and Nicole Doehring who began contributing to the varsity at a young age and the experience helped guide the team to state tourney appearances.
Since school went to distance learning and practices/games were halted Gabler met with the captains over Zoom to keep the lines of communication open. He also informed them about the cancellation of the season over a Zoom meeting.
“They already knew what was going on but you still feel bad for Caitlyn,” he said. On a positive note, Gabler reminded the team that the academic awards were still up for grabs, so they needed to stay on top of their class work.
The majority of the coaching staff is new under Gabler but JV head coach Kristen Johnson returned this season. “When I played against her, the way she treated the kids is exactly what I was looking for. At this level you wanted everyone to play and have a good time doing it,” Gabler said. Volunteer assistant coach Charlie Gross, who had a long career coaching at Delano, along with Al Wachutka’s return to the Orioles dugout round out a familiar and capable lineup of coaches. The former head coach will serve as an assistant varsity coach, as will Kristen Haider, who coached at Whirl a couple of years back. Gabler said she knew the girls would like her as a coach and Haider communicates with the team in a way Gabler appreciates.
“Al is in the building and all the girls like and look up to him,” Gabler said of Wachutka. “We have a similar philosophy about what I want to do and he has a good level of experience.”
Gabler’s goal for this spring was to set the table for success down the road, setting the culture for what he envisioned for the program. “My big thing was to make everyone come back next year and add a few players,” he said. “Kristen is good at that.”
The new fields were set to host Orioles games this spring again with the opportunity for all three levels to play in one place. With lights on the varsity field, Gabler was planning to schedule a handful of night games at home. “Hopefully that attracts more people to come and the association teams get a chance to see the big girls play,” he said.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.