New hyper wellness center opens in Minnetonka

1 of 4

Restore offers a variety of wellness services, including cryotherapy

A unique business centered around proactive wellness recently opened in Minnetonka; Restore Hyper Wellness held a grand opening ceremony in December at their 1700 Plymouth Rd. location.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

 

Tags

Load comments