New hyper wellness center opens in Minnetonka

Restore offers a variety of wellness services, including cryotherapy
A unique business centered around proactive wellness recently opened in Minnetonka; Restore Hyper Wellness held a grand opening ceremony in December at their 1700 Plymouth Rd. location.
This center is the latest in a series of Restore locations by Level 5 Be Well, LLC, and the second one to open in Minnesota.
According to a press release, “Restore addresses the fastest growing segments of wellness, helping people looking to manage persistent pain, defy the signs of aging, boost athletic performance, and dial up their natural defenses.”
It continued: “Restore’s mission is to make Hyper Wellness accessible and affordable so people can feel their best and do more of what they love.”
Restore offers a number of different treatment options for clients of various needs, including biomarker assessments and IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, and Circadia and Cryoskin.
While some of these treatments may be unfamiliar to some, Manager Kyle Erickson explained how some of these work and what they do for the body.
Beginning with the whole body cryotherapy treatment, he said, “This is kind of what we’re known for. We have a pre-chamber and then an actual chamber. (The pre-chamber) is -67 degrees and (the chamber) gets down to -165 degrees. It’s a little chilly.”
“It is a dry-air experience, so it’s not like an ice bath where you get really jittery,” he added. “It’s nowhere near as bad as people bring to mind. And we do have protective equipment as well.”
He explained that patients first step into the pre-chamber to get used to the temperature change, and then proceed to step into the normal cryotherapy chamber.
“Basically what this is going to do, when you step in, is help bring blood from your extremities into your core,” Erickson said.
He explained that this extreme cold puts the body in fight-or-flight mode, which causes it to prioritize blood flow to the core in order to protect vital organs.
“While (the blood) is in there, your body is going to think of how it can get back to homeostasis as quickly as it can. With that being said, it’s going to fill your hemoglobins with straight oxygen and nutrients, so that when you step back out, your body can rush everything back to where it needs to be,” he said.
According to a Restore press release, “This modality may help the body to promote healing, boost mood and energy, optimize sleep, and (lessen) the signs of aging.”
Erickson explained that many clients choose to pair this cryotherapy with Restore’s IV treatments to promote the spread of nutrients from the IV throughout the body.
Restore also offers localized cryotherapy for specific injuries or locations on the body. According to their website, local cryotherapy “uses the same sub-zero temperatures to target pain and soreness, and advance healing and recovery.”
A variety of facials and skincare treatments are also available by a “full time esthetician.”
Erickson shared that lymphatic drainage services are also available, and that clients often pair skin care services with Restore’s red light therapy.
“(Red light therapy) is a bit newer, but also heavily researched,” Erickson said. “You stand about 6 to 12 inches away from the red light. What this is going to help do is create ATP along with collagen. A more scientific way to say that is it’s going to help speed up your mitochondria (functioning).”
In addition to the services they provide, Erickson shared that the goal at Restore is to “have everything accessible to you right at the edge of your fingertips,” including necessities like dressing rooms, showers, deodorant, hair ties, and tampons.
He added that, with Restore’s goal of making wellness services affordable and accessible, “their biggest point is to make every Restore what’s called a Blue Zone, meaning that those are the areas that life is expected to be the longest.”
Anyone interested in more information about Restore and the services they offer can visit restore.com.
