a124staDevelopment1.jpg

A rendering shows the northeast corner of the development off of the bike trail.

The Minnetonka City Council approved a multi-family residential housing development at 10901 Red Circle Drive. The project will include demolishing the existing office building and redeveloping the site with two multifamily, mixed-income buildings. The 4.68-acre site is located immediately east of the commercial area along Shady Oak Road, just north of Highway 62. Wellington Management, the applicant and property owner, would redevelop the property in two phases for. The first of the two-phase project would contain a 223-unit apartment building with a mixture of studio, 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom units. A second phase contemplates 150-185 units.

a124staDevelopment2Map.jpg

The map shows the location of the development at 10901 Red Circle Drive, along Shady Oak Road, just north of Highway 62.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

Load comments