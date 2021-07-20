The Minnetonka City Council approved a multi-family residential housing development at 10901 Red Circle Drive. The project will include demolishing the existing office building and redeveloping the site with two multifamily, mixed-income buildings. The 4.68-acre site is located immediately east of the commercial area along Shady Oak Road, just north of Highway 62. Wellington Management, the applicant and property owner, would redevelop the property in two phases for. The first of the two-phase project would contain a 223-unit apartment building with a mixture of studio, 1-, 2- and 3- bedroom units. A second phase contemplates 150-185 units.
