fw12NW_TourdeTonkaCUT3.jpg

A Tour de Tonka bicyclist crosses the finish line Aug. 7 at Minnetonka High School. Early morning storms prompted an hour delay for the 16th annual event, but that didn’t stop thousands of riders from taking on seven routes that ranged from 16 to 100 miles and passed through 21 cities around Lake Minnetonka. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw12NW_TourdeTonkaCUT2.jpg

Bicyclists of all ages and abilities were invited to participate in the 16th annual Tour de Tonka. This year’s event welcomed back thousands of people following the cancellation of the 2020 group ride due to the pandemic. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw12NW_TourdeTonkaCUT1.jpg

Early morning storms and a rainy start delayed, but couldn’t deter the return of Tour de Tonka. The event, which is hosted by Minnetonka Community Education and raises money for the ICA Food Shelf, invited thousands of bicyclists to take on rides ranging from 16 to 100 miles. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw12NW_TourdeTonkaCUT5.jpg

Tour de Tonka participants park their bikes at Minnetonka High School and enjoy food and music after finishing their rides. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw12NW_TourdeTonkaCUT4.jpg

A Tour de Tonka rider lifts his arms in celebration as he crosses the finish line Aug. 7 at Minnetonka High School. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments