Ceramic artist Andy Juelich will provide a pottery performance 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at Ridgedale Center, a Partners in Arts Program between Minnetonka Center for the Arts and Ridgedale Center. The partnership showcases the art of regional artists throughout the public spaces around the mall.
Juelich, a Plymouth resident and art teacher at Eden Lake Elementary in Eden Prairie, will demonstrate his work on a wheel using the coil throwing method by building up pots with clay coils.
“I hope that my demonstration will show the process of creation,” he said. “I also hope that it is just something that people will enjoy seeing.”
He’ll demonstrate how to form a pot’s shape and how to attach additional elements while pots are on the wheel.
It will be a combination of throwing and coiling creating several larger vessels simultaneously, so that the process and vessels, are easy to see as well as having several opportunities to see vessels at different stages, Juelich explained.
“I use the coil and thrown method to make large forms for it is easier to make a 15-25-pound pot only working with 5-7 pounds of it at a time versus trying to pull up that much clay in one session,” he explained.
Juelich has a studio arts degree from St. John’s University. After completing his apprenticeships, Juelich spent six years as a residency studio artist at Northern Clay Center, where he began working on multiple wheels at once. This allowed him to complete several larger pieces in one wheel-throwing session.
He is currently a goldsmith, potter, leather and rattan artist, as well as an elementary art teacher. He has spent the last several years primarily doing goldsmithing for Veberod Gem Gallery at Ridgedale Square and teaching.
He is now getting back into displaying and selling his work which can be found on Etsy and Instagram.
“I have always had a love for making things with my hands that are aesthetically pleasing as well as functional, Juelich said.
He started at a young age making things with my grandfather in his woodshop. His first pottery experience was in high school, and kicked off his adventure in clay from going to college, apprenticing, selling, and teaching.
“Clay’s therapeutic creation, along with the endless possibility in creation, drew me to the material,” he said. “I am an artist who loves the process clay goes through. It’s an evolution in its journey from clay out of the ground to finished fired ceramics.”
He is one of the many artists associated with Wayzata-based Minnetonka Center for the Arts, which provides visual arts education for all ages, interests and abilities through classes in painting, drawing, jewelry, fiber arts, photography, ceramics, stone carving, affiliated arts and more.
During the summer months, he teaches pottery, jewelry, summer kids classes (clay, painting, drawing, wood carving), and other outreach programs at schools through the Center.
Winter 2022 classes are available to view on the Center’s website, and its current gallery exhibit, Arts of the Holidays is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. -4 p.m., Monday - Saturday through Dec. 23.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.