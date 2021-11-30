The Minnetonka Police Department will be deploying a mobile camera to city parks three years ahead of schedule in an effort to deter property crimes.
The Minnetonka City Council approved amending the 2021-2025 Capital Improvements Program to advance the purchase of a trailer-mounted mobile camera from 2024 to 2021 due to recent criminal activity in city parks and a concern for the safety of park visitors.
In October, Minnetonka resident Elizabeth Evans spoke during the council’s public forum urging the council and police department to add mobile cameras to the city parks after she became a victim of a property crime.
Evans reported her vehicle was broken into around 10 a.m. Sept. 23 after going on a walk at Jiadana Park. She returned to find her back window smashed out and her backpack stolen, according to the police report.
“Is this something that we can get before 2024?” Evans asked the Minnetonka City Council regarding the camera purchase. “Because I really do fear that 2024 is going to be way too late.”
Evans referred to reoccurring vandalism in parks and how these reports have an effect on residents and whether they feel comfortable utilizing the park system.
In response, the city borrowed a mobile camera trailer from the city of Edina and deployed it in Jidanna Park for one week to test its capabilities.
After receiving positive feedback, staff recommended the earlier purchase.
While the city has experienced an increase in property crime overall, there hasn’t been a drastic increase in crime in parks, according to Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom. The department will also deploy a camera to a particular park on certain days and times if there is a trend in reports, he said.
The purchase of a mobile camera will provide an efficient way to remotely monitor an area and can also be used at various city events to enhance the safety of those attending.
The trailer-mounted camera system will also offer a deterrent effect on the area as it is well-marked with police insignia, according to staff.
The mobile camera is an estimated one-time cost of approximately $68,000 with a recurring monthly cost of $50 for the cellular service.
