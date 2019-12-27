The following are among the top news stories for Minnetonka in 2019.
Minnetonka School Board votes to freeze student enrollment at 11,100
The top story was the Minnetonka School Board’s unanimous vote in October to freeze K-12 enrollment at 11,100 students, which is near the district’s current enrollment of 11,062 students.
Board Chair Lisa Wagner said an enrollment limit was placed on the board’s agenda because the board had been hearing from the community regarding the district’s target enrollment and enrollment capacity.
“And we as a board have had a long-standing discussion about the fact that ... our schools are essentially set. We’re done growing,” Wagner said. “And we’ve had a lot of people question that, and it hasn’t been clear to the public.”
According to the district, 3,737 students (34%) are currently attending Minnetonka schools through open enrollment – and come from 46 school districts.
“In accordance with the district’s enrollment strategy, Minnetonka welcomes open enrolled students to enjoy the benefits of Minnetonka programs and staff,” said JacQueline Getty, the district’s executive director of communications, in an enrollment report to the board. “The success of open enrollment means the district has been able to stabilize enrollment in all neighborhood elementary schools and increase overall revenue to sustain our programs.”
“No school is at its capacity,” the superintendent said. “Some are getting closer and we are managing that enrollment. The strategy the principals and I have used up to this point is we want to stay where we were last year, but we don’t want to go under.”
The superintendent cautioned that a reduction or freeze on enrollment could have negative financial impacts to the district in the future and noted that open enrollment has greatly helped the district.
According to the district, all schools are at or near their target enrollment levels, which is the number of students that principals and the superintendent agree should be the limit for each school. The capacity of a school is determined by the number of classrooms and the target enrollment for each classroom. The district considers target enrollment as the ability of other facilities in the school to accommodate the respective overall number of students.
Hobby Lobby prepares to open Minnetonka location in late winter
A small article in November announcing the future arrival of Hobby Lobby in the former Toys-R-Us location created quite the buzz.
Officials from the arts and crafts store shared that plans are to open in February at the Ridgedale Festival Shopping Center, 14200 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka.
Another widely read new business story included Boom Island Brewing Company moving from its northeast Minneapolis location to a new 8,700 square-foot space in Minnetonka at 5959 Baker Road Suite 320.
The new location opened in August, allowing the brewers to add 50% more capacity.
“I’d say things are off to a better start than we expected,” said Scott Becker, a business partner, who had been a longtime Boom Island customer.
“We didn’t want to compete with some of the other breweries because they are people we like, people we respect,” Becker said, referring to breweries such as Unmapped, which is nearby in the Glen Lake area of Minnetonka.
Because Boom Island offers a different style of beer, the owners don’t think of it as competing with other breweries, rather expanding the market in the area, he added.
City of Minnetonka to run solely on solar energy by end of 2019
The future of solar is bright for the City of Minnetonka, which now runs solely on solar energy, making it one of the few cities in the state and the country to be 100% powered by the sun.
All city facilities and infrastructure, including street lights, city buildings and sewer and water systems, run on solar power.
The city, a customer of solar garden provider Xcel Energy, began using the renewable energy source in 2017. Earlier this year, the city council approved subscriptions to even more gardens, bumping up to full usage.
Solar gardens are not gardens in the traditional sense but instead are fenced land with rows of mounted solar panels that harness the power of the sun to produce electric energy, no matter the weather.
“Instead of a garden with rows of carrots, it’s a garden with rows of solar panels,” city spokesperson Matt Higgins offered as an example.
The gardens, located in a neighboring county, collect electricity that flows to power grids and then gets distributed to subscribing customers, explained Brian Wagstrom, the city’s public works director.
The city receives a discount on its energy bill for using solar energy. Currently, the city spends approximately $1 million per year on electrical energy. By using all solar energy, the city will cut down that cost by 50%, or $500,000 per year, totaling $12.5 million over the 25-year contract.
As the city saves on energy costs, so will residents with slight decreases in property taxes.
“It’s not a big difference, but over 25 years, it’s a big difference,” Wagstrom said.
There are no startup, installation or maintenance costs because Xcel is the provider. The only cost to participate in the program is $18,000 per year for energy consultants.
Between saving money and reducing carbon footprint, “it’s a win-win,” Wagstrom said. “Everybody is benefiting from this effort.”
Per year, the city uses 15 million kilowatt hours of energy, which is equivalent to powering 500 homes, and the city officials are continually looking for ways to whittle that number down, according to Wagstrom.
Minnetonka Council awards contract and bids for public safety building
The Minnetonka City Council on Dec. 2 awarded the contract and bids to Krause Anderson for $21.4 million for the construction of a remodeled police department and new fire department building at 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
The police station is 30 years old and the fire station is 45 years old. Neither facility has ever been expanded or significantly remodeled. Currently, the departments share a building on the city hall campus along Minnetonka Boulevard.
The total estimated cost for this project is $29.9 million, which includes construction, engineering/architecture, construction management and contingency.
The council originally rejected the first two bids that came in last May as the bids both exceeded the construction budget of $25 million.
Some of the cost-saving changes include changing brick to concrete panels with a brick face, eliminating in-floor heat in the fire bays and adjusting garage door types. Bi-fold doors for the fire department would be considered if savings allow as the project progresses.
Councilmembers Deb Calvert and Susan Carter said they would’ve liked the project to include more environmentally sustainable measures such as rainwater capture and use of reclaimed wood from the trees on the site.
Councilmember Rebecca Schack said it was important to note that there are a number of sustainable elements that are included in this project. Schack said she was also confident the council would find it in the budget to add the rainwater capture and reclaimed wood into the budget “down the road.”
“The hardest part of our job is taxing the residents and having to say no to good things,” said Mayor Brad Wiersum, noting the vote came before the city’s budget and levy hearing.
Wiersum noted that public safety is the highest priority for the city and there were things that the council didn’t include in the project, such as the bi-fold doors, that would have made for faster response times. “But we’ve said no to that for now, too,” he said, noting that while everything could always be more sustainable, this project is being “very sustainably built.”
Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed in October 2021.
Close election with Schaeppi winning Minnetonka Ward 3 by three votes
This year’s election season was that much more interesting as one of the incumbent city council members was ousted by only three votes.
Five seats were up for election on the Minnetonka City Council, including the Ward 3 seat, served by incumbent Mike Happe.
His challenger, Bradley Schaeppi, won by three votes, resulting in a requested recount.
The recount showed Schaeppi receiving 879 votes and Happe with 876, both gaining an additional vote during the process. No results, however, were challenged.
Also elected to the council were incumbent Rebecca Schack in Ward 2, Kissy Coakley, and unopposed candidates Susan Carter for at-large B, and Brian Kirk for Ward 1.
The Minnetonka School Board race also proved to be popular with 11 candidates seeking election to four at-large seats on the board.
Results proved Christine Ritchie and incumbents Mark Ambrosen, Katie Becker and Lisa Wagner were the winners in that race.
All of the newly elected will take the oath of office at the first regular meeting in January.
