For most of us, 2020 is definitely a year to remember, but also one to forget as the COVID-19 pandemic altered every aspect of life.
From enacting curfews due to protests in Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd, mask mandates, event cancellations and distance learning, 2020 was anything but a normal year.
And although so much of the news coverage surrounded the impact of the pandemic, there was plenty of other news worth reporting, including these top stories in 2020.
Voters approve ranked-choice voting
Minnetonka voters have spoken and the next city election will use ranked-choice voting, a voting system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, thereby eliminating the need for a primary.
The unofficial Nov. 3 election results show 54.6% of voters (18,201 votes) were for ranked-choice voting, while 45% of voters (15,087 votes) were against it.
In August, the Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously to let voters decide whether the City Charter should be amended to adopt ranked-choice voting as the method for electing the mayor and City Council members.
The action came after the Charter Commission voted against the recommendation for the change, which came after a 60-day review process.
While some commissioners wanted an extension of the process due to the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, others rejected recommending the voting method and cited concerns with cost and exhausted votes.
Ultimately, the City Council unanimously voted to let residents decide on the matter during the general election, with the highest voter turnout was anticipated.
Students lead march for equitable education
A group of students led a march Sept. 25 from Minnetonka High School to the district’s headquarters to advocate for more equitable education for all students in Minnetonka Schools and to speak out against racism.
The event, organized by the Minnetonka Coalition for Equitable Education, was part of an ongoing effort to encourage district leaders to adopt a list of anti-racism imperatives. The coalition’s list includes diversity training for school staff members, a recruiting plan to bring more teachers of color to the district and adding anti-racist curriculum.
“We’re just trying to level the playing field because right now it’s not level for Black and brown students at all,” said Ahlaam Abdulwali, a Minnetonka High senior and a leader with the coalition. “That’s kind of why we’re having the rally, just to show that we have a community that actually cares and wants to make a change.”
At the rally, several students shared their experiences of being students of color to the crowd of around 100. The rally followed a similar event in July that was also organized by the coalition.
In July, School Board Chair Katie Becker and Superintendent Dennis Peterson issued a letter stating that “racial injustice and discrimination have a pervasive presence throughout the U.S. and that our school community is not immune.”
“We are listening and agree that there is work we must do to make our school district a welcoming and inclusive environment for all students, families and staff,” the letter read.
Also detailed in the letter was the School Board’s work in developing “action steps for the district to take in rooting out, addressing and working to prevent discrimination in our schools.”
The steps are included in School Board goal two, which is focused on diversity, equity and inclusion.
The board’s goal for the 2020-21 school year includes action steps such as conducting mandatory training sessions on diversity and equity for all staff, students and School Board members. The goal also includes reviewing district policies using a lens of equity and developing a system to report issues and concerns with diversity, equity and inclusion.
Man turns lawns into suburban gardens
Minnetonka resident Jake Jarecki has begun a suburban farming operation that is truly a labor of love – both for organic food and the planet.
Jarecki started Feed-Me Farms as a way of turning lawns of grass into rows of produce, which he will then sell online and at local farmers markets, including the Minnetonka Farmers Market.
He started his first growing season with two plots, one at Bet Shalom synagogue in Minnetonka and a smaller plot in Hopkins, with a mission to turn suburban lawns into gardens and sell the produce.
“The goal for this is not just to grow enough food to make a living, but to also take lawns out of dependency on pesticides and fertilizers” and eliminating run-off into stormwater drains and the Minnehaha Creek Watershed, said Jarecki. “The more farms instead of lawns we have, the less run-off and chemical pollution we have in our water system.”
He also found that “you don’t need to buy land to grow food” and is using other people’s or organization’s lawn to grow vegetables “that make the most sense on a small scale,” he said.
According to Bet Shalom Executive Director Steve Barberio, the synagogue can stand behind Jarecki’s mission as it also aligns with the Jewish value of tikkun olam – rebuilding the world.
“We recognize the importance of taking care of the earth and we try to do that as much as we can,” Barberio said. That is why Jarecki’s mission of protecting the earth by turning traditional lawns into productive land “makes perfect sense.”
Entrepreneur creates MN Black Box
A Minnetonka mother and teacher has made it her mission to lift up other local Black business owners and makers this holiday season by offering gift boxes curated with locally sourced products.
Jessica Winnie started Minnesota Black Box last spring as a way to feature products from exclusively Minnesota-based, Black-owned businesses.
Winne, a self-published poet and a school teacher in the Hopkins district, started a Facebook group called MN Women BlackOwnedBusiness Network in early 2019, hoping to create a space for Black, female entrepreneurs to share resources, information and network.
The group gained traction, particularly during COVID-19, as many small business owners were struggling.
“Financially supporting other Black businesses is important to me,” she said.
Inspired by the interactions in the group, Winnie decided to create a way to facilitate business for the group’s members through a subscription box.
She launched her first box in May with a Mother’s Day theme and a variety of everyday household items. Since then, she has featured products from more than 50 businesses from in and around the Twin Cities.
The items vary by month but typically include five to seven products such as candles, bath and body items, food and artwork.
Putting the boxes together is one of the most time-consuming, but best parts of the operation, Winnie said.
“My oldest daughter, my niece and myself come together on a Friday night and design the boxes and put everything together. It can take a while, but it’s great quality time,” she said.
She then delivers the packages across the Twin Cities. She has also shipped packages to 11 states.
Winnie said her ultimate dream is to have a brick-and-mortar boutique where people can come in and shop from an assortment of featured Black-owned products.
Minnetonka grads launch e-tutoring service
Knowing firsthand what distance learning is like in the age of COVID-19, a pair of recent Minnetonka High School graduates decided to launch an e-tutoring service to help students who are struggling to adapt to the new online education format.
“Like most people, we had a lot of time on our hands. Rather than waste away the summer, we wanted to do something a little more meaningful,” said Teddy Peters, who founded ShipMate Tutoring with Griffin Dobbins.
March, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of Minnesota’s K-12 public schools to students. Then came the order from Gov. Tim Walz that schools statewide were to remain closed and continue distance learning through the rest of the 2019-20 academic year.
After hearing that many districts would continue some form of distance learning into the fall, Peters and Dobbins knew they wanted to try and help.
“We wanted to create some way to supplement the distance learning in the fall and maybe take a load off the teachers and assist some of the students,” Peters said.
The pair said ShipMate provides individual online tutoring to allow another opportunity for middle and high school students to ask questions to better understand their schoolwork.
Peters and Dobbins will serve as tutors alongside Jai Chadha, a fellow Minnetonka Class of 2020 graduate. Students can pay by the session or choose to bundle their online tutoring meetings.
As more students sign up, the ShipMate founders said they plan to add more tutors to meet the needs of students.
“We’ve had quite a bit of interest generated so far,” Griffin said. “We’re just trying to get those kids scheduled for the start of the school year. … We’re hoping we can become a regular fixture in trying to help them with their academics.”
