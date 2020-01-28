Minnetonka Public Schools is taking steps to strengthen the trades program at the high school.
Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson watched the program evolve over the 25 years he’s been with the district. The selection of fee-based technology education courses has grown to include classes like principles of engineering, woodworking, metalworking and, new for 2020, metal sculpture and physics of home renovation.
“Our goal, as a school, is we help kids find their passion, and this is an area we’re really ramping up to make sure kids are fully exposed to those options,” Erickson said.
The principal met with the Minnetonka School Board during the Jan. 23 study session to discuss current efforts and to consider ways to further develop the program. The work at the high school lines up with the board’s goal to “Create awareness and support for all students on all pathways (i.e. trades, military, gap years, technical school, colleges and universities, etc.) to promote the best match for each student.”
Rapid changes in technology and employers are experiencing shortages of highly trained technical workers have made it especially important for the school’s trades program to stay current.
Focus groups with high school students have guided updates and have helped district officials consider what students are interested in seeing in the future, such as automotive and robotics courses.
District officials are exploring partnerships with post-secondary institutions and creating coursework that would provide students with opportunities to earn certifications, accreditations and credits toward their post-secondary education.
The high school hosted two trades panels for students and families, in March and November. Panelists for the events included representatives from technical colleges, business owners and recent graduates working in various trades.
“That’s a huge piece,” Erickson said of the interaction between current students and alumni. “It validates that these are great options – that you can start as an electrician and you could end up owning your own business.”
The trades panels will become a reoccurring event, with a panel scheduled for late February and another one being planned later in the year.
Erickson plans to also further incorporate students taking technical education courses into the school’s senior capstone project, in which students take part in a two-week, off-campus experience such as an internship, job shadowing, service project or independent study at the end of their senior year.
“We have a lot of amazing programs and we want to validate and support every student’s passion,” Erickson said. “This is a great opportunity for us to do that and make it even better.”
