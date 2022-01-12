A Minnetonka woman has made selling coffee her mission in hope of raising awareness and funds that will bring an end to pancreatic cancer.
Kym Jolstad’s mission began in August of 2019 when she got the call that her mother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Her mother, Kathie Kemi, of Cloquet, had gone to the doctor for a routine check. Her doctor, concerned that her eyes were jaundiced, ordered tests be done that ultimately showed a mass on her pancreas.
“It was shocking - completely out of the blue,” Jolstad said.
Despite not having any other symptoms, the cancer had progressed to stage 4, leaving her with few options for treatment.
According to Johns Hopkins University, stage 4 pancreatic cancer has a five-year survival rate of 1%. The average patient diagnosed with late-stage pancreatic cancer is expected to live for about one year after diagnosis.
The doctor relayed that there are currently no tests to pre-screen for pancreatic cancer, much like breast cancer had been before it was supported with research and development.
In hopes of better outcomes for the future, Jolstad sought ways to help make a difference by raising awareness and funds for pancreatic cancer research.
With a father who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis when she was 12 years old, Jolstad had walked many miles in her life fundraising for a cause.
Rather than just joining another walk for a cause, “I knew I wanted to do something different - something that would raise awareness and funds all year,” she said.
One day in January, Jolstad was struck with the idea of creating a brand of coffee in her mother’s honor.
“She loves coffee ... I couldn’t believe it took me that long,” Jolstad said. “She built her whole community around coffee.”
Jolstad recalled how her mom would take breaks every day at work to catch up with co-workers or visit with her mother and friends - all over a cup of coffee.
As a personal trainer and Pilates instructor at Minnetonka Life Time Fitness, Jolstad shared the idea with her friends and colleagues, all of whom were encouraging and supportive along the way.
From being introduced to a local roaster to a pro-bono lawyer who helped establish nonprofit status, Jolstad’s connections helped launch a signature coffee brand to support her mission.
In March 2020, she met with Brett Struwe, who had roasted for Caribou Coffee for 24 years, with ties to Amy, the woman behind Amy’s Blend, the sale of which supports breast cancer research.
During a cupping - a manner of tasting coffee similar to wine - Struwe pointed out that she happened to like the same coffee that matched the description of what her mother preferred as well.
Two weeks later, he had a specific roast created for Kathie’s Coffee.
“We tested it, tried it and loved it,” she said, both hot and cold. “It’s amazing cold.”
While the pandemic shuttered non-essential businesses, coffee remained in high demand, allowing roasters like Struwe to remain open and by April 2020, the first batch of Kathie’s Coffee was ready.
From roasting to packaging, Jolstad had done the whole process without relaying the venture to her mother.
Instead, she surprised her mom with an overnight package of coffee.
Excited but a little worried how her mom would react having a coffee in her own name, Jolstad included a note: “We’ve been through a lot and it came out of the blue, and I don’t want other families to experience what we’ve experienced that day.”
Watching her mom open the package virtually, Jolstad recalled that her mom didn’t say a lot, but she could see how proud she was.
She was also very generous, bringing “her coffee” as a “thank you” to the health care workers every time she went for treatments.
In November of 2020, Kathie’s Coffee made it to independent store shelves, including Minnesota Makers in Excelsior and Robbinsdale, Homespun’s locations at Ridgedale and in Minneapolis, as well as MinnyRow Market in Hopkins.
With each bag of Kathie’s Coffee sold, $3 is donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network to fund research and provide support for those affected by pancreatic cancer.
Since 2020, Kathie’s Coffee has raised a total of $9,000 for PanCAN.
“It’s been an awesome journey,” she said. “I feel like the whole community created it.”
In July, Jolstad said goodbye to her mother, who died peacefully at home with her two daughters by her side, just as she requested.
Having lived almost two years with pancreatic cancer, Jolstad’s mom was said to have “beat the odds” as so many live only a few months after a stage 4 diagnosis.
“She was very strong,” Jolstad said of her mother.
She was also very loved and supported by Jolstad’s friends and colleagues, which became evident during a celebration of life ceremony that took place behind the Minnetonka fitness center.
“It’s been very heart-warming,” Jolstad said, of the community’s support for her mother and her mission.
For more information, purchase coffee or support the mission, visit www.kathiescoffee.com.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.