As with most events this year, the Minnetonka Winter Farmers Market is going to operate differently this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions. The market will move to the outdoors.
This year’s winter market will be a drive-thru shopping experience, taking place 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month from November through February at the Minnetonka Community Center parking lot, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.
In previous years, winter markets have been inside at the community center with an average of 40 vendors, according to Bonnie Hanna-Powers, Minnetonka Farmers Market manager.
This year will definitely be a smaller market with 10 to 15 vendors, she said, noting there will be fewer craft vendors and more focus on foods.
“We still wanted to offer (the market) in a safe way with a lot of your favorite winter market vendors to still support them and have those local foods available for the community,” she said.
Shoppers can review a menu of items, including a variety of produce, eggs, honey, chocolates, and baked goods, from the warmth of their vehicle.
Some of the vendors include those from past markets, including Atacama Catering with empanadas, Bee Happy Honey, Veterans Farming Initiative with meat and eggs and R&R Cultivation with mushrooms.
There will also be some new vendors, including The Bakerz Dozen, offering a variety of holiday sweet treats, as well as Studio B Artisan Baked Goods, offering a Scandinavian baked goods holiday box filled with lefse, krumkaka, rossettes and cardamom braided bread.
Staff and signage will direct shoppers along a one-way loop where vendors will be set up along the perimeter.
Items can also be pre-ordered and picked up on the day of the market.
Some of the vendors will sell their items on the Minnetonka Winter Market online store. Other vendors will use their websites for pre-orders to be picked up at the market.
The market won’t be offering market tokens. However, all vendors should be able to accept cash, credit or via an online payment system.
The later market dates are Dec. 12, Jan. 9 and Feb. 13.
Visit minnetonkamn.gov/farmersmarket for ordering details, vendor information and guidelines for how to navigate the winter market safely.
