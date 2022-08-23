1
Buy Now

Buckthorn is an invasive species from Eurasia that threatens to alter Minnesota's native ecosystems. 

Invasive species control efforts ramp up this fall

Of all the invasive species that reside in Minnesota, one has crept into Minnetonka and caught the attention of the city, so much so that they are hosting several events to eradicate it.

2

Buckthorn is identifiable by it's dark, oval leaves and thorns. 
3
Buy Now

Buckthorn outcompetes native plants and alters native ecosystems. 

Tags

Load comments