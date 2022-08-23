Invasive species control efforts ramp up this fall
Of all the invasive species that reside in Minnesota, one has crept into Minnetonka and caught the attention of the city, so much so that they are hosting several events to eradicate it.
According to the Britannica online encyclopedia, buckthorn consists of “any of about 100 species of shrubs or trees belonging to the genus Rhamnus, family Rhamnaceae, native to temperate areas in the Northern Hemisphere.”
The encyclopedia also states that the common (or European) buckthorn is a shrub native to Eurasia, and can grow roughly 3.5 meters (12 feet) high; It “has dark bark, often bears spines, and has dark green, oval leaves”.
Minnetonka Natural Resources Manager Leslie Yetka explained why invasive species like buckthorn pose such a problem to the environment they inhabit.
“These types of plants that have come over from far away, they come into our habitat, and for whatever reason, sometimes it’s not well understood, they can be very aggressive, and they can outcompete our native plants,” She said. “They’re really good at altering our natural system.”
Yetka explained that while Minnesota wildlife is adapted to the plants that grow here natively, they have not developed “ecological connections” to plants that come from other parts of the world.
For the well-being of the plants, animals, and insects that are vital to Minnesota’s ecosystem, invasive species control is crucial. “When we focus on habitat restoration, usually the first part of that is making sure we have eradicated the invasive species, or non-native species, as much as possible,” said Yetka.
She shared that once the city has these invasive species “under control”, meaning “removed or at least suppressed”, the city can plant native plants back in the area to try to out-compete the invasive species.
“I liken it to a garden,” Yetka said. “One of the things you always battle are those pesky weeds that come in.” She said the city is “gardening on a very massive scale”.
In these gardening efforts, the city of Minnetonka is hosting two buckthorn-related events this fall.
“We have buckthorn control events that are out in our parks,” Yetka shared, “and so those are where people are actually removing buckthorn. We also have two buckthorn workshops that are intended to train people on how to identify buckthorn and then specific practices to remove buckthorn.”
The buckthorn control events are conducted in each Minnetonka park by a “habitat steward” who Yetka says is trained in buckthorn removal, and a group of volunteers from the community. “It’s really an integral part of the restoration activities that take place within our parks,” she shared.
Yetka explained that fall is the ideal time to do buckthorn removal. “A lot of our native plants will start to die back, naturally, but buckthorn will stay green and growing all the way into almost November,” she said, adding that this makes it easier for volunteers to identify the shrubs during clearing events, as well as provides easier access to them.
These buckthorn control events will take place in Minnetonka’s parks, beginning Sept. 16 and continuing through October.
The other event the city hosts is a buckthorn workshop. “That’s an in-person, kind of information session/training around buckthorn,” Yetka said.
She explained that attendees will learn about the history of buckthorn and how it came to Minnesota, why it’s invasive and what that means for the ecosystem, and ways to identify buckthorn and remove it. There will be two workshops at the Minnetonka Community Center, one Sept. 15 and another Oct. 6.
Anyone interested in learning more about and participating in these events can go to www.minnetonkamn.gov/our-city/natural-resources for more information.
“It’s hard work,” Yetka said, “but we’re thankful that we have dedicated community members and habitat stewards.”
