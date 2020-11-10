Minnetonka voters have spoken and the next city election will use ranked-choice voting, a voting system that allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference, thereby eliminating the need for a primary.
The unofficial Nov. 3 election results show 54.6% of voters (18,201 votes) were for ranked-choice voting, while 45% of voters (15,087 votes) were against it.
In August, the Minnetonka City Council voted unanimously to let voters decide whether the City Charter should be amended to adopt ranked-choice voting as the method for electing the mayor and City Council members.
The action came after the Minnetonka Charter Commission voted against the recommendation for the change, after a 60-day review process.
While some commissioners wanted an extension of the process due to the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, others rejected the voting method and cited concerns with cost and exhausted votes.
Ultimately, the City Council unanimously voted to let residents decide on the matter during the general election, with the highest voter turnout was anticipated.
“It got the most input you could possibly get ... allowing the most people to provide input during a presidential election was the right thing to do,” said David Haeg, an organizer for ranked-choice voting in Minnetonka.
The unofficial turnout for the city was 90.42%, with 67.0% voting absentee, up 3% from the 2016 General Election.
“I’m very much looking forward to using (ranked-choice voting) next fall,” Haeg said.
Charter Commission member Karen Anderson is disappointed with the results and said there weren’t enough opportunities to get information to voters, considering the limitations of COVID-19, such as public forums to discuss the issue.
“There weren’t resources available to match those of the proponents, FairVote, a national organization with major funding,” she said.
“With all the media focus today on the new, manual ballot counting processes for mail-in ballots, the timing for this change is questionable,” she said. “I just wish that Minnetonka had kept its simple and proven system.”
The ranked-choice ballot measure also won in Bloomington with 51% of the vote.
Currently, only charter cities like Bloomington and Minnetonka – 15% of cities in Minnesota – can adopt ranked-choice voting. Rep. Steve Elkins (DFL-Bloomington), who represents 49B which includes Minnetonka, has sponsored legislation to give any city, school district or county the option to adopt the voting method if they choose.
“I’ve long been a supporter of ranked-choice voting, and I’m proud my community voted to adopt RCV for our mayor and city council races,” stated Elkins. “We are living in challenging times, and RCV will encourage pragmatic and bipartisan problem-solving at a time when we need it most.”
The City Council will certify election results at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
How it works
Ranked-choice voting ballots may be counted in one or more rounds. The first round is tallied using first-preference votes. If a candidate wins a majority of the first-preference votes in the first round, that candidate is the winner.
If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated and all first-preference votes for the eliminated candidate are also eliminated. The ballot then proceeds to a second round.
In the second round, the votes of everyone who ranked the eliminated candidate as their first preference are redistributed among the remaining candidates, based on those voters’ second preferences.
The process is repeated until one candidate has won a majority of all unexhausted ballots. Ballot exhaustion occurs when all the candidates marked on a ballot have been eliminated in prior rounds. For example, a voter might rank three of six candidates. If all the voter’s choices are eliminated in the first three rounds of tabulating votes, the voter’s ballot is exhausted and won’t factor into subsequent rounds.
The winning candidate is determined by the majority of ballots that have not been exhausted.
