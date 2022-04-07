City’s process follows the statewide redistricting that was completed in February
City of Minnetonka leaders have been working to reestablish ward and precinct boundaries and polling place locations.
Minnesota state law requires municipalities to redistrict after a national census, which occurred in 2020.
Several factors guide a city in mapping its precinct boundaries. The boundaries cannot divide federal census blocks or cross congressional legislative or ward lines. There must be a polling location for each precinct, and the polling place must be located within one mile of the precinct boundaries. Each polling place must also meet the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for access.
Based on the 2020 census results, the Minnetonka City Council determined that the existing boundaries for Ward 1 and Ward 2 continue to satisfy the requirements, but the boundaries of Ward 3 and Ward 4 require an adjustment.
In the adjustment, a section of Ward 3 lying west of County Road No. 101, between Valley Cove Court on the north and Minnetonka Regional Trail on the south, will move into Ward 4. It is a section of 269 residents.
The city council voted March 21 to approve the changes. The council took the first step in this process earlier in March when it introduced an ordinance establishing the new ward boundaries, which divide the city’s population of nearly 53,800 into the four wards. After the adjustments, each ward will have a population of about 13,400 residents, and the city’s current number of precincts, 23, will be reduced to 21. Under the changes, Ward 1 will have six precincts with Wards 2, 3 and 4 each having five precincts.
“Staff does feel that due to the increase in absentee voting, both in person and through mail, that we are confident that those precinct sizes will accommodate voters nicely on election day,” said Becky Koosman, city clerk for Minnetonka.
The largest precinct size is Ward 2, Precinct A at 2,308 residents. Hennepin County recommends not having precincts larger than 3,500 residents.
Under the new plan, the designated voting precincts and polling places will be:
• Ward 1, Precinct A – Immaculate Heart of Mary, 13505 Excelsior Boulevard.
• Ward 1, Precinct B – Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, 5617 Rowland Road.
• Ward 1, Precinct C – Cross of Glory Baptist Church, 4600 Shady Oak Road.
• Ward 1, Precinct D – Destiny Hill Church, 13207 Lake Street Extension.
• Ward 1, Precinct E – Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard.
• Ward 1, Precinct F – Minnetonka Public Works Facility, 11522 Minnetonka Boulevard.
• Ward 2, Precinct A – Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard.
• Ward 2, Precinct B – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 13000 St. David’s Road.
• Ward 2, Precinct C – Oak Knoll Lutheran Church, 600 Hopkins Crossroad.
• Ward 2, Precinct D – Ridgedale Hennepin County Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive.
• Ward 2, Precinct E – Royals Athletic Center, 2400 Lindbergh Drive.
• Ward 3, Precinct A – Ridgedale Hennepin County Library, 12601 Ridgedale Drive.
• Ward 3, Precinct B – Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard.
• Ward 3, Precinct C – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 16023 Minnetonka Boulevard.
• Ward 3, Precinct D – St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 3121 Groveland School Road.
• Ward 3, Precinct E – Minnetonka United Methodist Church, 17611 Lake Street Extension.
• Ward 4, Precinct A – Ridgewood Church, 4420 County Road 101.
• Ward 4, Precinct B – Minnetonka School District Service Center, 5621 County Rd 101.
• Ward 4, Precinct C – All Saints Lutheran Church, 15915 Excelsior Boulevard.
• Ward 4, Precinct D – Redeemer Bible Church, 16031 Woodland Curve.
• Ward 4, Precinct E – Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Glen Lake, 5701 Eden Prairie Road.
A notice to registered voters regarding redistricting and any changes in their precinct polling place will be mailed at least 25 days before the Aug. 9 Primary Election.
“In early July, Hennepin county will send mailers to all residents with their new polling locations. So even if your locations will not change, you’ll still get a postcard from Hennepin County,” Koosman said. “We will be updating our website with all the voting information along with our changes to the ward maps. We will also be updating our Minnetonka Memo and sending that out in June and in July, and then we’ll also be sending out social media posts.”
