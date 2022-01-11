a411nwNewYearsTwinsSign.jpg

A sign outside the Humenny residence commemorates the 10th birthdays of twins Beckett and Freya.

While it’s common for twins to be born minutes apart, it’s quite uncommon for them to be born in separate years - at least not unplanned - as in the case of the Humenny twins who just celebrated their 10th birthday.

Twins Beckett and Freya Humenny as newborns after being born six-and-a-half hours apart in separate years - Dec. 31, 2011 and Jan. 1, 2012.

Minnetonka parents Stephanie and Darryl Humenny recalled the excitement that surrounded the birth of their twins Beckett and Freya, having been born six and a half hours apart in different years. Beckett was born around 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 2011 and his sister Freya was born around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2012.

Since they were the first set of twins born in separate years at Hennepin County Medical Center, it made the local news that year - even in their father’s native country of Canada.

“It was wild,” said Stephanie Humenny, recalling what it was like to be holding a press conference at 8:30 a.m. outside the newborn intensive care unit, just hours after giving birth and meeting her babies for the first time.

Originally due on Valentine’s Day, the twins were born six weeks early and spent three weeks in the NICU to get stronger before going home, though they were fortunate not to have any serious health issues.

(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Twins Beckett and Freya Humenny of Minnetonka celebrate their 10th birthdays bowling at Country Club Lanes in Excelsior.

The entire pregnancy was “a really crazy experience from beginning to end,” Stephanie Humenny said, recalling that she found out she was six-weeks pregnant with twins after being diagnosed with appendicitis, which landed her at the Level I trauma center for an emergency appendectomy.

With “very little chance” of the babies making it through the surgery, her pregnancy became high risk, though she would end up having a normal pregnancy and perfectly healthy twins in the end.

The Humenny family left the hospital with a lasting keepsake - a video montage commemorating the media event and news coverage.

“Looking back at the DVD now, I don’t remember anything,” she said. “It was such a crazy day.”

It was also really fun, though, to be a part of such a momentous occasion for the hospital, she said, noting that her nurses also stayed over their shift to be interviewed.

“They were so invested in this story and these kids,” she said.

Fast forward 10 years, Beckett and Freya are fourth graders at Groveland Elementary School in Minnetonka and just celebrated their 10th birthdays during winter break.

Beckett and Freya don’t have to share birthday celebrations, rather they get to have their own days, starting with their choice of breakfast and then picking how they’d like to spend their day.

They also get to celebrate New Year’s festivities, making it a big celebration weekend for the Humenny family.

The Humenny family of Minnetonka during a recent trip to Arizona.

The twins also found it funny after realizing they were born on separate days.

For example, on Dec. 31, before Freya’s official birthday, Beckett loves to joke that he is a year older than his sister. Having grown 6-inches taller than her brother, Freya just shrugs it off, responding: “I don’t care that you’re older, I’m still taller than you.”

This year due to higher COVID-19 numbers, the family decided to postpone a big birthday celebration and had a fun night of bowling instead.

In February, the twins will celebrate again with friends at a local escape room.

Kristen Miller is the community editor for the Sun Sailor, covering the communities of Plymouth, Hopkins and Minnetonka. Email story ideas to kristen.miller@apgecm.com

