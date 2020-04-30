The Minnetonka City Council is considering an ordinance amendment that would reduce barriers to allow for more pollinator-friendly yards. The amendment is expected to come back to the council in late May or early June for final approval.
Leslie Yetka, the city’s natural resources manager, explained the proposed amendment as part of a first reading at the April 20 council meeting.
“The city has a long history of introducing native plants into our environment,” Yetka said.
This tradition goes back to the 1990s when the council took steps to amend an ordinance permitting native plants on the landscape.
The city’s leadership recognized that native plants and landscapes increased the benefits to the environment by reducing chemical use, protecting waterways and air, as well as providing habitat for wildlife, she explained.
The benefits of pollinators, however, were not yet recognized and therefore weren’t addressed.
It continued in 2017 with the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayor’s Monarch Pledge, which offers 24 steps municipalities can take to encourage activities to protect pollinators and their environment, Yetka explained.
“But Minnetonka is the only city in the metro area ... and one of the few in the country that has actually achieved 22 of the 24 steps,” she said.
The last two steps relate to lawn maintenance, pesticide management and planting for pollinators in the landscape setting.
“This particular ordinance update is really looking at what can landowners do and how do we make sure that landowners who want to plant for pollinators can do so,” thereby, removing “some of those barriers,” Yetka said.
While there will still be standards for maintaining lawns, this amendment recognizes alternatives to the standard turf lawn through the planting of low-growing native plants or bee lawns.
Yetka referred to the MN Board of Water and Soil Resources Lawns to Legumes program, which offers a combination of workshops, coaching, planting guides and cost-share funding for installing pollinator-friendly native plantings in residential lawns.
The primary changes in the ordinance amendment are recognizing yards as one of the city’s environmental assets; defining or redefining bee lawn, meadow vegetation, turf grasses and weeds; permitting low-growing perennial plants in lawns or native meadow vegetation in place of turf, and distinguishing between these amenities and nuisance weeds; and requiring that property owners post signage when installing bee lawns or meadow vegetation, and providing signage.
Councilmember Bradley Schaeppi talked about working with some residents who have successfully introduced native plants into their landscape to provide examples for the city to use as part of a communications effort.
Mayor Brad Wiersum agreed, stating he was proud Minnetonka has been a leader in this area but understands how this change may “make some people mad.”
“Education will be important,” he said.
In addition to ordinance changes, staff members would provide signs to property owners transitioning to pollinator habitat and develop guidance documents to aid property owners in choosing beneficial plants suitable to site conditions.
If the city receives complaints regarding these alternative landscapes, the city’s nuisance enforcement personnel will work with the natural resources division to ensure the ordinance requirements are met.
To allow more time for public input, this item will return to the council for final approval in late May or early June.
