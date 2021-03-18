Minnetonka Theatre will stream two plays for audiences as gatherings continue to be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Blithe Spirit,” by Noël Coward, and “Subject to Change,” an original world premiere one act, will begin streaming Saturday, March 20, at minnetonkatheatre.com. The filmed performances are in place of the group’s in-person winter plays.
“In this challenging time of isolation, we were determined to give our students a safe way to participate in the top-notch productions Minnetonka Theatre is known for,” said Artistic Director Trent Boyum.
To celebrate the openings, Minnetonka Theatre will stream a red carpet premiere party 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, from the Minnetonka High School Arts Center on 7.
“The kids will be dressed up, and we’ll have live interviews with the casts and crews,” Boyum said. “It will be a special night for our students, and a great way for families and patrons celebrate their hard work.”
“Blithe Spirit” is a satirical comedy about ghosts, in five days in 1941, while German bombs fell on England. The smash comedy hit of the London and Broadway stages offers up fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine, re-married but haunted (literally) by the ghost of his late first wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting “happy medium,” one Madame Arcati. The farce, directed by James Cada, aims to entertain audiences of all ages.
For “Subject to Change,” Minnetonka students worked with Director Lauren Bartelt and guest playwright Christine Heesun Hwang to develop a series of short scenes and monologues on grappling with an ever-shifting landscape. The result of their work is a 35-minute meditation on how people deal with uncertainty and the lessons learned along the way.
Tickets to stream “Blithe Spirit” are $15 and up. “Subject to Change” will be free to stream.
For tickets and more information, visit minnetonkatheatre.com.
