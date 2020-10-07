“Broadway, Here I Come!” will open Minnetonka Theatre’s 2020-21 season. The musical revue will feature a selection of popular Broadway songs and will be performed outside on the hill at the City of Minnetonka Amphitheater.Cast members are, standing, from left: Wilson Lindberg, Tessa Ramsden and Zachary Sullivan. Sitting, from left: Eli Hooker-Reese, Jane Williams and Zhou Benson. (Submitted photo by Amy jore)